Do We Need A Fire Sale On Federal Lands?

Should Congress rush to turn federal lands over to the states?

It’s a tempting proposition — which Republicans in Congress are pushing hard to achieve in the opening days of the Trump administration.

After all, the U.S. Forest Service so badly mismanaged forests all over the country that they’ve become wildfire disasters waiting to happen — an imminent threat to the future of communities like Payson, Pine and Star Valley.

After all, it took this community years to buy a piece of Forest Service land on the edge of town with no significant ecological resources. In a rational world, it should have taken a few months to simply transfer the title — considering the benefit to taxpayers from the proposed university project.

After all, the Forest Service has spent four years and Lord knows how much money concluding it basically shouldn’t let people use Fossil Creek, for lack of resources to manage that use.

After all, the federal government owns about 42 percent of the land in Arizona — most of it off the tax rolls and put to only minimal economic use.

So wouldn’t Arizona be better off if the state took over management of that federal land?

Alas, almost certainly not.

For starters, we’re not certain we’d even want to live in Arizona without the vast sweep of federally managed lands. Arizona is an outdoor, scenic, recreational paradise compared to states that have sold off their resources. In Arizona, the people are mostly concentrated in Maricopa County. This leaves the rest of the state gloriously unspoiled — and open to the public.

But surely the state can at least manage those lands better — even if we don’t sell them promptly to private developers.

Alas, the evidence suggests the state would do a much worse job.

The U.S. Forest Service spends $2 billion annually battling wildfires nationally. The Payson Ranger District alone has spent millions in the past decade clearing a 50,000-acre buffer zone around Payson and other communities.

Now think back to the Yarnell Hill Fire, which killed 19 Prescott firefighters as it roared across state-owned land that hadn’t burned or been thinned in 50 years. After the Yarnell Hill Fire, Rep. Brenda Barton introduced a bill that would have set aside something like $25 million for thinning and management programs on some of the 9 million acres of land the state already owns. Her fellow lawmakers cut it to something closer to $1 million — an insulting sum.

Clearly, this Legislature is not going to pay for thinning projects. That means one fire the size of the Rodeo-Chediski would burn a huge hole in the state budget.

So we have little hope that Arizona would manage its lands as well as the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management — and that isn’t saying much at all.

So then perhaps the solution is to simply sell the land to developers, assuming you can find buyers for the millions of federal acres without enough water to develop. At least all those strip malls and housing developments will pay property taxes to support the schools.

Only one problem: Build subdivisions and you’ll have to build schools. Most studies suggest the taxes paid by new subdivisions don’t actually cover the costs of the public services they require. So we’ll lose our wide open spaces — and probably end up paying higher property and sales taxes to support the infrastructure for the new schools for the new neighborhoods.

Advocates for the sell-off of federal lands often argue that we can’t afford to fund our schools because the federal government keeps so much of the land empty and off the tax rolls. However, rankings show little consistent relationship between the percentage of federal land in each state and that state’s per-student spending on public schools. Texas has almost no federal land, but ranks in the bottom 10 in per-student spending. The same holds for Southern states like Mississippi, North Carolina and Alabama. Western states like Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Idaho do have a high percentage of federal land and very low per-student spending — but overall the pattern seems to have more to do with tax rates than federal land ownership.

Of course, the moves in Congress so far hardly amount to a fire sale on federal lands. The legislation passed by the House would loosen up the currently daunting restrictions on land transfers. In theory, that’s not a bad idea.

Payson’s existence stems from decades of federal land transfers and swaps. But it took 20 years to work out the land swap up by the Payson Airport — an absurd stretch of time. The federal government can surely make it easier to transfer or sell federal lands when the economic benefit is so demonstrably overwhelming.

Still, we think state lawmakers should concentrate on doing a better job of managing the lands the state already owns before climbing up on their soapbox and righteously demand control of federal lands.