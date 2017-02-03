Help food drive make its $55,000 goal this Sunday

For the first time in years, it appears the Payson Area Food Drive is not going to make its donation goals.

Organizers had hoped to match the $55,000 and nearly 30,000 pounds of food donated last year by Feb. 5 or what they called Souper Bowl Sunday. However, on Wednesday, people had donated only 10,300 pounds of food and $34,000 in cash.

We suggest writing a check to the PAFD for at least $10 this Sunday if your team loses the Super Bowl. And if they win, donate $10 anyway.

All of the money collected stays in Rim Country and is doled out among the St. Vincent de Paul, Community Presbyterian Church or Pine-Strawberry Food banks.

Collectively, the pantries serve 2,800 residents every month.

Nationally in 2015, some 42 million Americans lived in food insecure households. You could fill the NRG Stadium, which will host Super Bowl LI Sunday, 580 times over with the number of hungry people, said pastor Chuck Proudfoot.

In the Payson Unified School District, 62 percent of students are on free or reduced meal plans.

“They qualify as food insecure meaning that there are not enough resources to guarantee food for that family for more than three days,” he said.

Send you checks to PAFD, P.O. Box 703, Payson, AZ 85547.

