Honoring Those Who Saved A Boy Scout Legacy

A scant year ago, the Zane Grey District of the Grand Canyon Council of Boy Scouts faced dissolution.

Local Rim Country resident and longtime scouting alum, Roger Kreimeyer would have none of that.

So he, along with other longtime scouting backers, joined to fill the spots needed to continue the Zane Grey District.

On Jan. 27, this group, dedicated to making an impact in young men’s lives, gathered to honor those committed to keeping the district alive.

Scout Jimmy James, a Scout for 56 years, praised Kreimeyer for his commitment and perseverance.

“The district was in pretty bad shape,” said James. “I was happily retired, but Roger got me back out and going again. It’s great to see this crew salvaged the Zane Grey District.”

James, a natural-born historian and self-proclaimed pack rat, has helped the new District Commissioner Dan Chissen find the original design for a Zane Grey District patch in his stores of memorabilia.

Chissen plans to restore pride in the Zane Grey District by resurrecting the patch for local Scouts to wear.

He also believes he can use the patch as the foundation for fundraising.

“By putting the patch on hats, I’d like to sell them at public scouting events,” said Chissen.

When an annual winter event, the Klondike, faced possible cancellation, Kreimeyer said other leaders stepped forward to make it fly.

“Various Scouters have stepped forward and said they were going to have a Klondike.

The Klondike is a winter weekend where Scouts practice first aid, camping, cooking and leadership skills.

These sorts of events pepper the scouting experience.

Leadership events teach young men communication skills, how to set goals and make plans, how to resolve conflict and make ethical decisions.

Those reasons propelled Kremeiyer into taking on the Zane Grey District chair role, despite his business interests and his volunteer work with the Payson Community Garden and Payson Assisting Displaced Students work.

“It’s all about the boys,” said Kreimeyer. “We’re not just building boys, we’re building a nation ... (by helping boys) become contributing members of society.”

