Hoping To Expand Hope House

Hope House has served such a vital purpose in providing a refuge and restart for the homeless in Payson that Joe Corrigan and Don Lees have plans to add a new Help Center.

“It will be just men’s transitional living,” said Corrigan.

The two men realized they had to have a completely separate homeless facility to serve the needs of men and women and children.

Originally, Corrigan and Lees had planned on Hope House serving families, but the vision has evolved.

So the two men with a mission have decided to put another structure on their property that will not only serve men transitioning into a new life, but also to serve as a shelter for the homeless.

So what’s the difference between transitional housing and a homeless shelter?

“A shelter is where people can come in to shower and find a bed,” said Corrigan. “They can stay up to 120 days and come and go in 30-day intervals. They don’t have to pay and there is no accountability.”

In comparison, with transitional housing people can stay for six months to two years while they get their life turned around so they can find a job and a place to live.

Transitional housing coordinators can require residents get clean of alcohol and/or drugs, get a job or take classes in order to stay in the facility.

Homeless shelters do not have those requirements.

“With the shelter they don’t need a job,” said Corrigan.

He said some of the homeless people he has run across simply do not care to settle down and live a life with a job and burdensome responsibilities.

Corrigan told the story of one man he met that the Hope House helped find a hotel for a night because he missed a shuttle that would have taken him to the Valley and his next destination.

Corrigan had met the man a couple of weeks before he missed his shuttle.

“I saw him a couple of weeks earlier at the Urgent Care,” he said. “He was pulling stuff out of the trash. I asked, ‘Why don’t you come over to McDonald’s?’ He said that would be great.”

While they ate burgers, the man told Corrigan he had an education, but he had decided to give up jobs in order to spend six months in a place then move when it got cold.

“He wanted no responsibility,” said Corrigan.

“He said, ‘I’ve been all over the U.S.,’ said Lees. “He said, ‘I’ve been homeless for 30 years. In every city and every place I go, people are really kind to me.’ He wasn’t asking for help.”

Except when he missed his shuttle because they changed the pick up spot. Then he called the two men and they paid for a hotel room.

Lees and Corrigan could help a person like that have a safe, warm place to stay with a shower and a full belly — with a homeless shelter. That’s what they aim to do with Hope Center — but they need $45,000 to make this dream happen.

Corrigan said he’s been amazed at the help this work has inspired. Donations have poured in and the neighbors have appreciated the help these two men have brought to the homeless and lost in Payson.

Next, Corrigan and Lees plan on building low-income housing on their property. A doctor might build a full-time homeless shelter on another chunk of the property.

Hope House has also added some group counseling to its repertoire.

Co-Dependants Anonymous will meet on Fridays at 5:45 p.m. at the Hope House, 401 S. Mariposa St.

For more information on Hope House and Hope Center, please call 928-363-4052.