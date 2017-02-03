How Communication Was Handled During Rennet Winter Storm

As people woke to dark and chilly homes, the calls to 911 started pouring in.

Where are the snowplows? What happened to the power? Callers asked dispatchers.

The Northern Gila County Regional Dispatch Center, stationed at the Payson Police Department, fielded some 120 calls an hour during the winter storm Jan. 20-22 that knocked out power to more than 10,000 residents at one point. Many remained in the dark for more than 24 hours as crews worked to restore power.

Emergency officials knew the storm was coming and were prepared with street plows, plans to open a shelter and snow cats on the ready to reach residents despite impassable roads.

But getting the message out to residents proved more of an afterthought.

Not a single agency in Northern Gila County has a public information officer. So officials generally improvise when it comes to getting the word out, with no clear plan in place.

Payson needs to do a better job informing the public of what is going on said Fire Chief David Staub at last weekend’s day-long town council retreat.

Next week, Staub, Police Chief Don Engler and Todd Whitney, emergency manager with the Gila County Office of Emergency Management, will meet to discuss the storm response.

At the Jan. 28 retreat, the council and staff discussed ways to get information out more quickly, including starting a town Facebook page.

Councilors commented that they were happy to get text messages from town staff and each other with updates on the storm’s impacts.

For instance, the water department texted the councilors, letting them know generators on the system’s pumps would keep the water flowing.

Great news, but no one told residents.

Many worried residents repeatedly called 911 for updates, potentially blocking the lines for real emergencies.

When Engler saw how many calls dispatchers were getting, he asked Tourism Director Cameron Davis to put information up on the town’s tourism website and Facebook page.

Davis said the website ran a ticker on storm information.

Council member Chris Higgins, who owns KRIM radio, pushed information out over the airwaves.

By 2 p.m. Jan. 21, some 12 hours after the power had gone out, a message was sent out of the county’s emergency alert system EverBridge.

Unfortunately, not many residents have even heard of EverBridge, much less signed up for alerts. At press time, the town still had no count on how many people have signed up for the emergency notice system.

Those who did get the message during the blackout learned the Red Cross had set up a warming station at the high school. The town and the Red Cross also posted a few small signs, but didn’t use the big electronic message board on the highway.

Many Rim Country residents don’t have a smartphone or other ways to check Arizona Department of Transportation or APS websites for updates. Those with phones relied on Facebook for information.

Staub said he would like to see a small incident management team created to organize resources and get information out to the public better.

Whitney said he is working on applying for grant money to outfit the training room at the PPD to function as an incident command post during such events as a mass power outage or wildfire. They would add television monitors and computers to monitor the incident. Information funneled through the center could then go out to the public.

Last year, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office merged its dispatch center with the PPD. The dispatch center also handles all fire calls for the regional fire departments. Dispatchers now know where all officers and firefighters are working.

Engler said the regional communication center proved its worth during the storm. With dispatchers fielding 80-120 calls an hour, information poured into dispatch, enabling dispatchers to easily coordinate the actions of different agencies, said Engler.

While dispatchers were trying to answer residents’ questions, Engler said he was talking to Staub and Whitney to coordinate oxygen deliveries to residents with medical problems.

Whitney said he located 40 oxygen tanks in the Valley and got them up by 6 a.m. Saturday.

“There were a lot of things that were done well,” Engler said.

When it became clear power was not coming back on for many residents, a warming station was opened at Payson High School and in the Pine Community Center.

A dozen people used the warming centers, which were eventually merged. The PHS shelter remained open overnight.

Engler said he would like to see more people signed up for EverBridge to get emergency information.

Gary Morris, P-S fire chief, said emergency management in Gila County is much improved than in years past. All of the fire chiefs he spoke with were happy with the county’s response and the level of communication between agencies.

P-S coordinated with CERT volunteers ahead of the storm to open a shelter. And during the storm, P-S was getting hourly updates on the weather from the county.

Morris said CERT volunteers fielded 60 calls through the fire station from residents. They did not use EverBridge due to the small numbers of people signed up.

Staub said the level of service provided to residents was phenomenal from all of the agencies.

“The biggest issue is communication with the public,” he said.

Staub said dispatchers have a hard time handling both emergency operations and calls from the public seeking updates.

Whitney said a communication center could alleviate that problem with snow removal, police, fire, medical, public works and utility information all streaming through it.

“We can combine our resources into one room so we don’t have to track each other down,” he said.

To sign up for EverBridge and get community alerts, visit www.ReadyGila.com and under current issues, click the EverBridge link under Stay Safe and Informed During Emergencies.

There is also information on volunteering with CERT on the site and preparing for an emergency.