Payson Boys Basketball Team Falls To No. 2 Blue Ridge

The Longhorns wanted to show they’re better than their record indicates when they welcomed second-ranked Lakeside Blue Ridge to Wilson Dome on Tuesday night.

And early on, Payson did just that.

Rayce Mathews sank a three-point basket to give the home team an 11-5 lead midway through the opening period.

But the Yellow Jackets started firing on all cylinders and wound up posting a 64-32 victory.

They took the lead with 2:18 to play in the quarter and a 9-0 run gave them a 14-11 lead after one quarter.

A nice bounce pass from Korben White to Atreyu Glasscock for a baseline basket put Payson up 15-14.

But the visitors went ahead to stay 16-15 on a Josiah Vital inside basket with 5:30 left in the first half.

Blue Ridge led 31-22 at intermission and outscored Payson 33-10 in the second half, including 18-4 in the final quarter.

Bishup Caddo scored 16 points to lead a trio of Yellow Jackets in double figures. Robert Tate added 15 points and Darrien Burnette 14. Nine Blue Ridge players scored.

Korben White led Payson with 10 points. Atreyu Glasscock chipped in nine points.

Blue Ridge improved to 8-0 in the 3A East and 15-1 in power points games. They trail only Chandler Valley Christian in the 3A power rankings.

Payson fell to 1-7 in the 3A East and 2-12 in power points games.

The Longhorns host Holbrook at 7:30 tonight in their final home game and close the regular season at Show Low at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Friday's game had been scheduled for 6:30 but was changed to allow more parents to be there for the senior night ceremony preceding the girls game at 6 and the boys game.

Unless the Longhorn boys win both games, they’ll wind up last in the 3A East and play at the third-place team in the 3A East Tournament Quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. That will likely be Winslow or Show Low. Check payson.com for updates.