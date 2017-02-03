Payson Girls Basketball Team Falls To Blue Ridge In Battle To Escape 3a East Cellar

Payson’s girls basketball team had its work cut out for it after falling behind visiting Lakeside Blue Ridge by nine points after one quarter on Tuesday night.

So the Longhorns got to work.

The home team rallied to take a 29-28 lead on a Raegen Ashby field goal in the final minute of the third quarter.

But the Yellow Jackets outscored the Longhorns 14-10 in the final quarter to post a 42-39 victory and pull out of a last-place tie with Payson in the 3A East standings.

Payson’s lone 3A East victory was a 40-30 triumph at Blue Ridge on Jan. 13.

But Tyla Vataha did her part to make sure the Longhorns didn’t sweep the two games. She sank a three-point bucket to put Blue Ridge (2-6 3A East, 5-11) ahead to stay, 34-31, early in the fourth quarter. She made three of her team’s six treys to score a game-high 13 points. Payson had no three-point baskets.

The Longhorns lost despite outscoring the Yellow Jackets 11-4 at the free-throw line.

Kylee O’Donald led Payson with nine points. Shay England added eight points.

The Horns (1-7 3A East, 2-13), close the home schedule against 3A East regular-season champion Holbrook (9-0 3A East) tonight at 6 o’clock. The game had been scheduled for 5 p.m. but has been changed to allow more parents to be there for the senior night ceremony to take place before tipoff.

Payson finishes the regular season at Show Low at 6 p.m. Saturday and plays in the 3A East Tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Check payson.com to find out who and where the Horns play.