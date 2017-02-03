Payson High Hosts Wrestling Sectional Saturday

Payson High School hosts the AIA Division 3 Section 4 Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

The top four wrestlers at each of the 14 weight classes advance to the AIA Division 3 State Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10 at Prescott Valley Event Center.

Wrestling begins in Wilson Dome at 10 a.m. and continues all day. Championship semifinals are set for 3 p.m., with third-place and championship matches at 6.

Admission for the section tournament is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military and $5 for students. Children ages 5 and under are free.

The 12 participating schools include: Payson, Chinle, Chino Valley, Cottonwood Mingus, Flagstaff, Flagstaff Coconino, Holbrook, Lakeside Blue Ridge, Page, Prescott, Show Low and Snowflake.

Payson is looking to improve on the four state qualifiers it produced last season. Three of them — Dylan Keeney, Brooks Randall and Chris Johnson — are back. Keeney, a three-time state medalist, is looking for his first section crown.