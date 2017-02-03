A Powerhouse - 15 Books In Five Years

Connie Cockrell is a writing machine — or so it seems. In five years, she has written 15 books and contributed to three anthologies. She has a website with a blog she regularly updates and includes a new “flash” fiction component every week (www.ConniesRandomThoughts.com).

She is also a regular contributor to the Payson Roundup, writing numerous columns about area hikes.

Yet when her prolific production is pointed out, she brushes it aside, saying she has a friend who writes so much in such a short time there’s no comparison.

In addition to her writing and hiking, she helped launch the Payson Book Festival with the Rim Country Chapter of Arizona Professional Writers in 2015 and is also involved in organizing and presenting the Northern Gila County Fair.

Cockrell and her husband, Randy, moved to Payson in 2010 from upstate New York. They had visited the area before to spend time with Randy’s brother in Pine.

She said when her husband suggested moving to a warmer climate not long after their retirement, she was a little taken aback.

“I’d started getting involved in a lot of different things as a volunteer, making new friends. We’d just put in wood floors in our house. But he was tired of the cold and after three hard winters, was tired of shoveling snow.”

So, they packed up and came to Arizona, staying with Randy’s brother until they could find a house they liked in Payson.

Making the move from upstate New York to Arizona was a big change for Cockrell, but a bigger change was just a year away.

She said she has always dabbled in writing. There were school projects in creative writing and later, she would have an idea she thought would make a good story, do a chapter or two by hand and then tuck it away in a desk drawer. When computers came into common use, she might get three or four chapters done, but then go on to other things, letting the work languish.

Cockrell is a retired Air Force master sergeant and worked in information technology (IT), but said she had no idea about e-books (electronic books) and self-publishing.

Then came a visit with her daughter in the fall of 2011. Her daughter had a friend who told her about National Novel Writing Month in November. She was very excited and announced she was going to try it. National Novel Writing Month challenges writers to produce 50,000 words in 30 days, enough to complete a novel.

“I asked her how hard that could be? She responded with, ‘If you think it’s so easy, why don’t you do it?’ I accepted the challenge. She lent me a book, ‘Story Engineering’ by Larry Brooks. I read through it quickly as it was already the middle of October. I bought a couple of packages of sticky notes and wrote out a scene for a book about the possible impact of genetic modification of our food, and lined them up on the back of the computer room closet door. On Nov. 1 I began writing and by the end of the month, had the book written. I’ve been hooked ever since.”

The Brooks book, “Story Engineering” detailed a simple formula — to Cockrell’s way of thinking, which was shaped by her background in the military, science and computers.

“That formula made a difference,” she said. It is one of only two writing craft books she recommends to others. The other is “Writing into the Dark: How to Write a Novel without an Outline” by Dean Wesley Smith.

While it took only a month to write the first rough draft of the book, “The Bad Seed,” it took seven months to edit and revise it.

Skills she learned through an online course by Holly Lisle. That training made it possible for her to flesh out the draft of the book she wrote during the month.

By 2011 the e-book industry was really going strong. That is the route Cockrell took to self-publish her first book using CreateSpace, a subsidiary of Amazon. She has self-published the 14 subsequent books as well.

She said she hasn’t yet suffered a dry spell and works on multiple projects at a time.

“I have an idea for a story and start making notes. Next I develop scene cards with just one or two sentences on each card,” she explained. The sentences are usually 30 words or less.

The scene cards can deal with any one of five elements: the protagonist; the antagonist; the setting; a conflict; or a twist. She used the cards to plot her books, including a chapter-ending twist to move the story forward. Still, sometimes her characters take off with the plot, leading her in unexpected directions.

Another element in the mix is her website. She puts new flash fiction on it every Friday; updates her blog at least a couple of times a week; and tweaks the site about every six months to try things suggested by other writers.

While Cockrell’s background in IT might have given her an edge in developing her easily navigated website, she uses the WordPress system because so many of the blogging writers she knew used it.

Meanwhile, she tries to stay creative.

“If you’re stressing you can’t be creative. You have to get your brain to relax,” she said.

She wants to write marketable fiction, but first she writes to please herself.

Cockrell likes writing science fiction, fantasy and cozy mysteries. She also likes westerns, she said. About the only marketable genre in that mix are the cozy mysteries.

She said the most marketable genre is “spicy” romance, but she has no interest in writing that.

Something she is looking into to further the success of her career as a writer is creating Facebook ads.

“Mark Dawson, a British author, started at about the same time I did, and using Facebook ads has become a best-selling author.”

Cockrell’s advice:

• You are never too old to do a book.

• Make use of all the Web resources available, especially writer blogs.

• Consider a writing class both online and in traditional settings such as Gila Community College.

Her most recent book is a cozy mystery featuring the character Jean Hays, the second in a series, “Mystery in the Woods,” which she released over the recent holidays; the first in the series was “Mystery at the Fair” and she is beginning to edit a third installment, “Mystery at the Book Festival.”

Her other works are “The Bad Seed;” “A Trio of Animal Tales;” “Recall, a novel;” “Christmas Tales;” the Gulliver Station stories: “A New Start;” “The Challenge;” “Hard Choices;” and “Revolution;” the Brown Rain series: “First Encounter;” “The Downtrodden;” and “Kindred Spirits;” “Lost Rainbows;” and A Zoe O’Hale Story: “Troubled Streets.”

Cockrell contributed to the anthologies: “A Princess, A Boatman, and A Lizard;” “The Adventure of Creation Think Sideways Writers Anthology;” and “Cat Eyes, Forward Motion Anthology 2013.”

