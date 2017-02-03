Repeating The Lie

Editor:

Republican representative and outrageous liar Paul Gosar has a different slant on what intelligent people call a “Land Grab.”

President Obama has designated that certain public lands be set aside for the people, like the area surrounding the Grand Canyon, so that mining companies and oil exploration cannot destroy this finite resource.

Gosar will probably never be defeated in red state Arizona, but I would hope that the good people of Arizona will realize what a cancer on our public lands the Koch Bros. bought and paid for Rep. Paul Gosar truly is.

Ted Paulk