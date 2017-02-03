Student-Athlete Overcomes Challenges On Gridiron And Mat

Abimael Alvidrez wasn’t thrilled when he learned he’d been chosen outstanding wrestler at the Apache Junction Wrestling Tournament this season.

Many would have welcomed the honor. But not Alvidrez: He doesn’t want special treatment.

The junior at Poston Butte High in the Florence school district finished seventh in his weight class. So he figures he didn’t earn the honor.

But he did earn it.

Because Alvidrez has no feet and no fingers on his left hand.

I figure he should get an award every day he comes to practice. But he not only shows up day after day, week after week, year after year — he wins matches.

And that’s not all: He plays football, outfitted with prosthetics.

First-year Poston Butte wrestling coach Traston Yates loves having Alvidrez on the team.

“Having a guy like that in our wrestling room eliminates the excuses for some of the kids,” Yates said. “Some of the kids go, ‘blah blah blah; I can’t do it.’ Abi’s in the corner working his butt off and we just say, ‘hey man, Abi doesn’t have the advantages that you have and he’s not over here complaining.’”

He just wants to be one of the guys.

“He doesn’t think he’s at a disadvantage to any of these other guys,” Yates said. “He’s out here scraping.”

Alvidrez gained inspiration from Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who won two high school individual state championships at Mesa High and an NCAA individual championship at Arizona State. He’s now a motivational speaker.

“(Alvidrez) is a great kid,” Yates said. “It’s inspirational to a lot of people in the gym. He wrestled in the first round here (at Payson’s Tim Van Horn Memorial Tournament) and he lost by a point. A lot of people were watching. He doesn’t like it because he lost by a point. He doesn’t see the big deal about it.”

Payson’s Emerson Carr faced him in the Van Horn Memorial on Jan. 27.

“He was really strong,” said Carr, who pinned Alvidrez in the fifth-place match at 170.

The Longhorn senior said he admires Alvidrez for taking part in athletics.

“I think it’s awesome,” Carr said. “Good for him.”

Like most high school wrestlers, Alvidrez wants to qualify for the state tournament.

He’ll need to finish among the top four wrestlers in his weight class in Saturday’s Division 2 Section 4 Tournament at Gilbert Campo Verde to do that.

“Earlier this year he had a pectoral issue; we’re still trying to get him in shape,” Yates said. “We’re hoping we can get him into elite shape to maybe sneak in the back door and qualify for a state spot.”

As Robles inspired him to pursue his athletic career, now Alvidrez inspires others.

Face it: Alvidrez wants to be like everyone else.

But he isn’t.

He’s better — not because he has no feet, but because he has such heart.

