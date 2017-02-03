Temperatures Set Another Record

Never mind the first wet, cold, gloriously normal winter in years throughout the West.

NASA says 2016 ranks as the hottest year globally since record keeping began in the 1880s — followed closely by 2015 and 2014.

The news may seem surprising in Arizona, with 90 inches of base at Sunrise Ski Resort in the White Mountains and reservoirs filling rapidly from the runoff. The C.C. Cragin Reservoir in which Payson’s water future depends now has about 12,000 acre-feet of water — compared to about 5,000 acre-feet at the same time last year.

Roosevelt Lake has risen to 50 percent full, after bottoming out at about 40 percent full some weeks ago. This week, Tonto Creek continued to flow at about 13 times normal, with the Verde River at three times normal and the Salt River at three times normal.

The week warmed up as skies cleared and a chain of winter storms moved off, but last week Canada geese were waddling uncertainly across the frozen surface of the Green Valley Park lakes.

Nonetheless, while the West is enjoying its reprieve from a decade-long drought, a fresh set of measurements shows the planet’s still in hot water.

In fact, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say 16 of the 17 warmest years on record have occurred in the past 35 years. On average, the planet’s 2 degrees (F) hotter since the late 19th century.

The measurements have some degree of uncertainty, given the change in the more than 6,000 long-term weather stations over the course of the past 140 years. But NASA puts the confidence level of its measurements at about 95 percent.

The sea-surface warming in the Eastern Pacific known as El Niño likely contributed to the high temperature marks of the past two years. However, the El Niño conditions probably only heated things up by about .2 of a degree (F) to the global average, according to the researchers.

Of course, that doesn’t mean every area of the globe set records. The extra heat in the atmosphere works complex, interrelated changes, say scientists. The temperature rise could affect the path of the jet stream, for instance — which steers major weather systems. So some areas like California may have record snowfall and lower temperatures as a result of the warming trend.

Both NASA and NOAA found that the lower-48 states in the U.S. had the second-highest annual mean temperature on record.

The arctic recorded the warmest year on record, which accounts for record-low extent of sea ice as well.

Globally, eight of the 12 months of the year set all-time highs for average temperatures in 2016. The final three months of the year came in just behind the 2015 monthly records.

The estimates relied on a combination of measurements from the 6,000 weather stations and monitoring by NASA’s fleet of satellites, plus various airborne and ground-based observations.

The agency uses computer programs to try to take into account things like the “heat island” effect in urban areas with many rooftops and paved areas.

Long-term studies of climate show that the Earth goes through hot and dry spells — some lasting for decades, even centuries. That includes a succession of Ice Ages as recently as 10,000 years ago. Scientists still don’t know for sure what causes Ice Ages, but suspect it is a complex effect of Earth’s orbit around the sun and the wobble of its polls — buffered or exaggerated by ocean currents and ice caps.

However, most climate scientists suspect the most recent, record warming trend stems at least in part from the steady rise in heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide and methane as a result of pollution and human activities.

Contact the editor at paleshire@payson.com