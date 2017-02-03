Editor:

OK, let’s recap Trump’s first week. Because of his ego, he cannot admit the real numbers of his inauguration crowd, has his new press secretary lie and then doubles down and lies again.

His next proclamation is that there is a possibility that 3-5 million illegals voted for Hillary, another lie.

Then he says that he was on the cover of Time more than anyone, which is a third lie, since Richard Nixon has that dubious distinction.

Because this is mostly fluff and not seemingly important, it sends a message to much of the world that the new American president is not only telling lies, but he is spending time on issues that are not very important. (Except to Trump.)

And thanks to Kellyanne Conway, we now have an additional term for our vocabulary, “alternative facts.” And as Chuck Todd replied on “Meet the Press,” “Kelly, alternative facts are lies.”

Next he has said that torture is OK and he would be in favor of using it against our enemies. Not only has this been refuted by most of our intelligent agencies, but John McCain has said that torture does not work.

During his campaign, his most fervent call was to build the “wall” and he said Mexico would pay for it. Now it seems the American taxpayer will pay for it and he will get the money from Mexico later. If you believe that, then quoting a line from a George Strait song, “I have oceanfront property in Arizona to sell to you.”

Oh yes, does anyone know how long a tax audit takes? I estimate ... at least four years.

Perhaps the most damaging statements are his repeated comments that the U.S. should have taken Iraq’s oil. He has also doubled downed on that at his first meeting with the CIA, where he naturally enough lied that he never said anything bad about their security organization.

Some experts have suggested that this is not only against the Geneva Convention, but it has already prompted a propaganda movie about his comments, possibly putting our military in harm’s way.

I won’t even start on his Cabinet choices, Devos for Education, Perry (“Oops”) for Energy, Pruitt who abolished the EPA in Oklahoma for the EPA, (Note: Oklahoma now has more earthquakes than any state in the union and it is linked to fracking, etc.)

Trump’s executive order to reopen the building of the pipelines despite the fact that he has investments and the high possibility of another spill affecting the lives of millions Americans exists as another reality.

I only hope that some of his advisers will have him recant the statements about taking Iraq’s oil and that he will talk to some of his more learned staff and state department personnel before coming out with some of his comments.

I taught high school for 32 years and one of the things I said was that “everyone grows older, but not everyone grows up.” I am hoping for the future of our country that the guy in the White House starts to grow up.

Ira Gibel