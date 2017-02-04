Breaking News

Payson boys to open 3A East Tournament at Show Low on Tuesday February 4, 2017

Payson girls to play at Snowflake in 3A East Girls Basketball Tournament February 4, 2017

3a East Girls Basketball Standings

Becca Carr shoots a free throw against Winslow on Jan. 10.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

Becca Carr shoots a free throw against Winslow on Jan. 10.

As of Saturday, February 4, 2017

Advertisement

photo

3A East Girls Basketball Standings

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos