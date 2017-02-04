Saturday February 4, 2017
Jump to content
Payson boys to open 3A East Tournament at Show Low on Tuesday February 4, 2017
Payson girls to play at Snowflake in 3A East Girls Basketball Tournament February 4, 2017
Photo by Keith Morris.
As of Saturday, February 4, 2017
Advertisement
3A East Girls Basketball Standings
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Posting comments requires a free account
and verification.
Username
Password Forgot?
Sign in
Password
Confirm password
Email
Sign up
OpenID
More photos
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2017 The Payson Roundup. All rights reserved. See our terms of use for RSS feeds.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID