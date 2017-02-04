Expense Grows For Pine Wells

Milk Ranch Wells I and II costs are hitting Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District customers where it hurts worst — in the pocketbook.

The sedimentation problems that have long plagued the wells were discussed at the PSWID board meeting on Jan. 19 and the results were costly.

A hydrologist will be hired to determine where the sand is originating at a cost of $6,124. A video study of the wells carries a $46,171 price tag and a technical review is expected to be $9,000.

The $61,295 it will cost to find out what is wrong with the two doesn’t include the price tag of fixing them.

There are those, including Roundup reader Pam Mason — among the most well informed and astute PSWID customers on water issues — who question whether more money should be poured into the wells. Mason posted her opinion on Tom Garrett’s Roundup blog, “I’m listening.”

“Unless there is a major revelation, it’s time to walk away,” she wrote.

“Due diligence was ignored and the communities paid dearly for the arrogance and actions of the leaders of the old regime.”

She also posted her opinion that Strawberry residents should have their own reliable source of water and a possible answer would be to drill at the K2 site that PSWID owns.

In 2008, the district put $300,000 in an escrow account to drill an exploratory well at the K2 site in Strawberry. However the well was never drilled.