One thing that every animal owner wants is for their pet(s) to live longer. What if one of those solutions was as easy as spaying and neutering your pet? Well it just so happens that February is National Spay and Neuter Month.

The Humane Society of Central Arizona voucher program has helped hundreds of people in our community afford this simple procedure with our mobile clinic and the wonderful veterinary practices throughout the Rim Country. Here are some of the benefits to altering your pet.

Spaying your female dog or cat will ensure:

She will live a longer, healthier life. Spaying, especially before her first heat, helps prevent uterine infections, breast cancer and other diseases. On average, spayed female dogs live 23 percent longer than those who are not spayed.

She won’t go into heat. Many female cats and dogs express anxiety and clinginess when in heat. Felines will yowl and even inappropriately urinate in the house. Plus, you won’t have to deal with the hassle or the mess.

Neutering your male dog or cat:

Prevents testicular cancer and enlargement of the prostate gland if done before six months of age. Neutered male dogs live 18 percent longer than those left intact.

No roaming! Finding a mate pretty much trumps everything else for intact dogs and cats and they will do just about anything to get out of a house or yard. Once free, your pet risks many dangers — traffic injuries, being stolen, fights with other roaming males and or wildlife, accidentally ingesting something poisonous, etc.

He will be better behaved, and therefore happier. Many aggression problems and undesirable behaviors such as humping and urine marking can be avoided by early neutering. Studies also show most dog bites often involve animals who are unaltered.

Always remember that one of the most beneficial things to spaying and neutering your pet is the population control to our beloved community. While we are here to serve the homeless animals of Payson, it never hurts to try and decrease our intake numbers. Millions of pets each year are euthanized in shelters across the country simply because there are not enough willing adopters. The overall benefit of having healthier, long-living pets should be a goal for all of us as pet owners, and one easy step to achieving that goal is making sure your animal is spayed or neutered.

Featured Pets

The following pets are available for adoption at the HSCAZ shelter, 605 W. Wilson Ct., open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, call 928-474-5590 or visit www.humanesocietycentralaz.org.

Star: I’m an athletic girl who enjoys a nice long walk or a brisk morning jog. I wouldn’t protest the occasional hike. Let’s go sight-seeing together. I can be a bit much for other dogs since my personality is fairly strong. That’s okay though because I’m looking for some human companions at the moment. Let’s get those walking shoes on and start bonding, or how about tossing around some balls in the yard, or even a Frisbee!

Betty Boop: I’m a wild child who needs to find the perfect family. I want someone who will let me be myself but will also give me the training that I need. Some people would describe me as being hyper ... I just can’t help it! Walks are a great way for me to burn off this energy, or running around a large yard playing with all of my toys. I don’t mind chasing a ball down, it’s so thrilling to me. I can be a talkative gal who has lots to say, if you don’t mind chatty company of course. Come check me out and see what I have to offer.