In 1993, then-Governor Fife Symington designated Payson the Flag Capital of Arizona at the request of local flag-waver Lee Pretsch.

The Payson Lions Club encourages everyone in the Payson-area to support this privileged designation by displaying the American flag, a request it supports with its Fly the Flag program. For a $36 annual donation, the Payson Lions Club will ensure that a flag is displayed on a pole at a program participant’s business or home for six major holidays: Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Armed Forces Day and Veterans Day.

Presidents Day 2017 is Monday, Feb. 20. By joining now, participants will not miss out on the Presidents Day celebration.

All proceeds from the Lions’ Fly the Flag program go to help citizens in Rim Country obtain needed eye exams, eyeglasses and hearing assistance.

Get a subscription form for the Fly the Flag program on the Lions’ Web page at www.paysonlionsfoundation. If participation is of interest, please complete the subscription form and forward with payment to Payson Lions Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 436, Payson, AZ 85547. Keep the left portion of the form as your receipt.

For questions, call 928-474-2176.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com