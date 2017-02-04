Payson Girls To Play At Snowflake In 3a East Girls Basketball Tournament

Payson’s girls basketball team lost its home finale against Holbrook 49-28 on Friday night.
The Longhorns, who close the regular season at Show Low tonight at 6 p.m., finished as the No. 6 seed in the region and play at No. 3 Snowflake in the 3A East Tournament at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
If they upset the Lobos, they would advance to the semifinals face No. 2 Winslow at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
The championship game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the high seed.
Holbrook finished first in the 3A East with a 10-0 record.
See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story of Friday’s game.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID