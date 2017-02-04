Payson Girls To Play At Snowflake In 3a East Girls Basketball Tournament

Payson’s girls basketball team lost its home finale against Holbrook 49-28 on Friday night.

The Longhorns, who close the regular season at Show Low tonight at 6 p.m., finished as the No. 6 seed in the region and play at No. 3 Snowflake in the 3A East Tournament at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

If they upset the Lobos, they would advance to the semifinals face No. 2 Winslow at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The championship game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the high seed.

Holbrook finished first in the 3A East with a 10-0 record.

See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story of Friday’s game.