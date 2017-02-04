Payson Girls To Play At Snowflake In 3a East Girls Basketball Tournament

Breaking News

Payson seniors (from left) Shay England, Beatrice Lewinson, Becca Carr, Sadie Sweeney and Sandra Lewinson pose for a photo before the home finale against Holbrook on Friday, Feb. 3.

Payson’s girls basketball team lost its home finale against Holbrook 49-28 on Friday night.

The Longhorns, who close the regular season at Show Low tonight at 6 p.m., finished as the No. 6 seed in the region and play at No. 3 Snowflake in the 3A East Tournament at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

If they upset the Lobos, they would advance to the semifinals face No. 2 Winslow at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The championship game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the high seed.

Holbrook finished first in the 3A East with a 10-0 record.

See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story of Friday’s game.

3A East Girls Basketball Standings

