Rep. Thorpe's Controversial Bills

Rep. Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff), who represents Rim Country in the state House, this year is continuing to introduce controversial bills, usually with a sharply conservative bent.

A bill earlier this session cutting of state funding for schools that offer classes on “social justice” died quickly in committee.

However, he has also now introduced two new bills, one prohibiting the state and local government from spending money in support of a federal law they deem unconstitutional and another bill that would slash university funding if they give in-state tuition to so-called “dreamers” — children brought to the country illegally by their parents who grew up here.

Ignoring federal laws

The House Rules Committee recently waved off cautions by its own lawyer and adopted Thorpe’s HB 2097, which would essentially direct state and local agencies to ignore federal laws they consider unconstitutional.

Thorpe, who once headed the Flagstaff Tea Party chapter, introduced the bill to bar states, counties, towns and others from using personal or public resources to aid the federal government in any action they think represents an act of “commandeering.”

The House Rules Committee is supposed to determine whether bills are constitutional and properly drafted before they head on into the legislative process. A constitutional lawyer who works for the committee reviews all the bills it considers and provides an opinion on whether the law violates the state or federal Constitution — which means a court would likely overturn it.

Thorpe has previously said the states should remain free to ignore or resist things like the Endangered Species Act and other federal land management actions.

Rules attorney Tim Flemming said he thought Thorpe’s bill would violate the “supremacy clause” of the federal Constitution. The clause in Article VI of the Constitution says federal laws take precedence over state laws when they conflict. The Constitution reserves to the states any powers not granted to the federal government in the Constitution, but makes the state laws touching on federal powers secondary. James Madison in the Federalist Papers wrote that without the supremacy clause “it would have seen the authority of the whole society everywhere subordinate to the authority of the parts; it would have seen a monster, in which the head was under the direction of the members.”

Flemming in a Jan. 23 Rules hearing said in the event the Legislature ultimately enacted HB 2097, federal courts would most likely declare it unconstitutional.

Various Republican members of the Rules committee said they weren’t sure the bill was constitutional, but voted for it anyway.

No in-state tuition for dreamers

Rep. Thorpe this year is also pushing a bill to cut by 10 percent state funding for any university that gives in-state tuition to people not in the country legally, even if they grew up in the U.S., finished high school here and otherwise are qualified.

The bill focuses on so-called “dreamers,” students covered by former President Barack Obama’s “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.” Obama by executive order gave 725,000 young immigrants brought into the country by their parents without authorization protection against immediate deportation and indefinite permission to stay in the country and work legally.

During his campaign, President Trump vowed to revoke the order. Many of the dreamers feared they would face deportation, since they had registered with the government when Obama set up the program. A leaked, unsigned executive order from the Trump administration would end the program, but President Trump has not commented on the leaked order. However, he told ABC News that dreamers “shouldn’t be very worried. I do have a big heart. We’re going to take care of everybody.”

The delay in moving against “dreamers” came on the same day the administration ordered a halt to all refugee admissions, start construction of a multi-billion-dollar wall on the border of Mexico and start the process of deporting any immigrant charged with a crime.

In the meantime, Thorpe’s bill is intended to ensure none of the students in the DACA program get in-state tuition at an Arizona university or community college. In-state tuition at ASU is about $10,000 while out-of-state tuition is more than $26,000 per year.

A 1998 voter-approved law limits in-state tuition, scholarships and public money to those with “lawful immigration status.”

Maricopa Community Colleges decided students in the DACA program had lawful status and extended in-state tuition. So did the Arizona Board of Regents.

The Arizona attorney general filed suit to block that action, but in 2015 a federal judge ruled the DACA program gives students legal status for purposes of tuition.

As it turns out, Maricopa Community Colleges no longer get any aid from the state, so might not be affected even if Thorpe’s bill passes. However, the three state universities get about a third of their money from the state.