Science Fair Projects On Display At Library

Pine Strawberry School students’ science fair projects went on display Feb. 1 inside the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library and will remain there until Friday, Feb. 10.

The public is invited to browse the projects and admire the excellent work being done by the school’s bright young minds.

Each year more than 9 million students around the country enter a science fair, including those who participated in the Pine-Strawberry 2017 fair hosted by middle school science teacher Stacy Flanagan.

In entering, students compete in one of several scientific categories: animal science, chemistry, consumer products testing, energy, engineering, earth science, environmental science, mathematics and computing and more.

Pine Strawberry School has a rich history of producing local winners who go on to show well in county and state competitions.

P/S fair winners qualify for the Gila County regional showdown to be held March 7 in the Bullion Plaza Museum in Miami.

First place finishers there earn prestigious ducats to the Arizona Science and Engineering Fair (AzSEF) on April 12 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The state competition pits first place winners from district, county and regional science fair around Arizona against one another. At stake are thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships.

For science fair projects students must adhere to the scientific method, which is:

Observe — Look around and ask questions.

Hypothesize — Make a guess at the answer.

Experiment — Prove the hypothesis by testing it.

Draw a Conclusion — Think about the evidence.

Snow stymies Buffs

Chalk up the Pine Strawberry Buffalo School archery team as another victim of the ferocious three storms that dropped two-plus feet of snow on the Rim Country last week.

The Buff archers were scheduled to travel Jan. 21 to Wilcox to compete in the Arizona-New Mexico Regional Tournament, but were forced to cancel plans due to the storm.

“We were snowed in,” said Coach Dean Pederson.

Next on the agenda is the National Archery in Schools State Qualifier to be held Feb. 11-12 at the Ben Avery Shooting Range near Phoenix.

Gun show on the Rez

Firing Pin Enterprises of Pima is hosting a gun show Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12 in to Tonto-Apache Recreation Center, in the gymnasium, just south of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Exhibitor hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday. Guns, ammo, knives and coins will be bought and sold.

Call 928-485-0437 for more information.

TRSC members on target

Tonto Rim Sports Club members will enjoy an upcoming month filled with a full slate of activities.

But before the fun begins TRSC newsletter editor Catherine Thompson reminds that 2017 membership renewal was due on Jan. 1.

“You must renew now to continue to have access to the range.”

On Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Jim Jones Shooting Range, the club will host a M1 Garand match that will feature the normal 50-shot national match course. Shooters should be at the range at 8:40 a.m. to help set up.

Such matches are held on the first Sunday of each month. The second Sunday of each month has been designated “Ladies Day.” The next will be Feb. 12.

On Feb. 25, at the range, the first “Back-Up Gun” match of the year will be held and the TRSC dinner committee meeting is 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Tetra Tech on West Main Street. The annual meeting and dinner is March 25.

Those who wish to sign up for a hunter safety course should visit the Arizona Game and Fish website at AZGFD.gov.

NRA banquet

The Zane Grey Friends of NRA Banquet begins at 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

About 48 firearms will be available to win. Those who purchase dinner tickets before Feb. 15 will be entered in an Early Bird Drawing that has as a prize a $3,000 rifle package.

Tickets are $60 and can be ordered at: www.firendsofnra.org.

Sign up for alerts

Tonto National Forest Fire Prevention Officer Gary Roberts says with wildfire season just over the horizon Pine-Strawberry residents should sign up for emergency alerts from the official Gila County Emergency Alert Program.

To register go to the ReadyGila.com website and when the homepage comes up, scroll to “Stay Safe and Informed During Emergencies.” Click on the Member.Everbridge link. When the page comes up, scroll down to “Don’t have an Account?” and click on “Sign up.”

Trail work resumes

Recent snowstorms have forced the cancellation of some of the work the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Trails Committee was planning to do on the Pine-Strawberry Trail (Trail #15).

Work will resume tomorrow, Feb. 4 and again on Feb. 18.

All sessions are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and volunteers should bring their own lunch, snacks and water.

Volunteers should meet at the Mohawk Drive entrance, which is the county access road just to the north of 3778 Mohawk Drive in Pine.

Committee members anticipate that sometime during the next two months, the group will receive a Recreational Trails Grant, which will allow the volunteers to begin work on a Pine Trailhead project.

Reading and Dr. Seuss

The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library will join the nationwide celebration of Read Across America by hosting, Feb. 28 to March 4, Dr. Seuss’ Birthday.

Library Director Becky Waer is anticipating a good-sized contingent of young readers will turn out.

During the local library’s celebration, there will be a display of all Dr. Seuss books available locally. After leafing through the books on display, children have the opportunity to complete an activity sheet and turn it in for a raffle ticket for drawings for Dr. Seuss books and other prizes.

The drawings will be held at 2 p.m. daily. Children do not need to be present to win.

Also at the library, Movie Madness at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22. The title of the movie to be shown has not yet been announced. Children should bring their own pillow so as to be comfortable on the floor and refreshments will be served.

Story Time for children will be held at 10:15 a.m. each Wednesday during February and Artist in Training sessions are held all day each Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the month.

Wii is available all opening hours each Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the month.

The library will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Thought for the week

“Today I am deeply saddened by the news of the executive order banning immigration.

“This is not the country he (Pat Tillman) dreamed of, not what he served for and not what he died for” — Marie Tillman, widow of Pat Tillman, former Arizona Cardinal, who gave up a lucrative million dollar contract to enlist in the Army following 9/11. Tillman was killed by friendly fire in April 2004 in Afghanistan.