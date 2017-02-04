Still Time To Donate For An Arizona Tax Credit

It’s still possible to get a 2016 tax credit for donations to Arizona public schools, a qualifying charity, foster care organization, military families or private school tuition.

Nonprofit organizations such as the Deuker Horse Therapy Ranch, Payson Community Kids, Payson Senior Center and the Time Out Shelter, have gone through the process to qualify as an approved nonprofit through the Arizona Department of Revenue.

Donors may search for their favorite nonprofit and contribute up to $400 for an individual or $800 for a couple.

Foster care organizations, such as the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, may receive $500 from an individual and $1,000 from a couple.

Public schools and the Military Family Relief Fund may receive $200 from an individual and $400 from a couple.

The only private school in Rim Country, the Payson Community Christian School, can receive tuition donations in the amount of $1,087 from an individual and $2,173 from a couple.

Donations to the public schools may indicate a preference for which extracurricular activity the donor would like to support — sports, the arts, or school trips.

For more information please see: http://hblcpa.com/arizona-charitable-tax-credit-changes-new-increased-limits-2016.