How Village Folks Survived The Storm And Power Outage

The month of January is gone already ... time flies when you’re having fun — I guess.

This week’s column should turn out to be a longer column than last week. We have been through a winter storm and power outage before, but it still turns out to be a hardship for so many people — especially those who have all-electric homes. What do they do? I asked a few people and the answers vary — one couple spent most of their time with their doggie in their car with the heater on, a few went to motels in town for the duration, and some, like us, were prepared with alternate heat sources such as a wood stove and a propane heating furnace, candles, flashlights, plenty of bottled water, kerosene lamps, matches and a battery-operated radio.

But most people were not so lucky, so a few of them headed for a shelter having no other option. The hardest thing for most in the Village was the lack of water. When the power goes off, so does the supply of water since the water is generated by electricity. Open your eyes, Tonto Village Water Company we need a generator for such an occasion. The power goes off not only in the winter, but also at other times due to falling trees, vehicle accidents involving power poles and lightning hitting the lines.

Hellsgate Fire Department

I received an email from the business manager, Angie Lecher, regarding date changes for the Hellsgate Fire Board meetings. They are as follows:

Feb. 8, changed to Feb. 14.

March 8, changed to March 14

April 12, changed to April 11

May 10, changed to May 9

All meeting times and locations will remain the same. Please mark your calendar with the changes.

Domino Divas

Since the storm dropped more than 19 inches of snow in the Village, the Divas decided to stay in town at Laura Bierwirth’s home last Wednesday. A few of us from the Village and Bear Flat could not get out (my car was snowed in), and Bear Flat’s creek was flowing too high to cross. Hopefully, this week, the Divas can go back to the normal schedule and get together at 1 p.m., Wednesday at the Tonto Village Fire Station.

Birthdays

The month of February starts off with Phyllis Ballard, former Village resident. Phyllis will celebrate her birthday on Feb. 2.

On Feb. 4, Julie Hatch of Star Valley, along with Wally Oznichek of Mead Ranch add more candles to their birthday cake, especially Wally. I won’t mention how many candles there will be, but the fire extinguisher should be very close by.

Feb. 5 marks Lorraine (Bo) Mathews’ big day. Bo is also a former resident of the Village and she was part of the Double D pool players a few years ago.

Deputy chief of the Hellsgate Fire Department John Wisner will celebrate his birthday on the same day.

Happy birthday to each and everyone of you. Enjoy the love, laughter, and limelight that are yours on your day.

Recipe of the week

The Super Bowl is this Sunday. Are you having a Super Bowl party? What snacks will you be serving?

This week, I am featuring one of my own recipes from the “Fireflies Can Cook” cookbook. This recipe is easy and is a real crowd-pleaser.

Baked Mozzarella Sticks

12, 1-ounce sticks of string cheese or a 1-pound block mozzarella cut into 16 sticks

2 eggs, beaten or egg substitute

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley (optional)

Pizza sauce or marinara sauce for dipping

Remove cheese from wrappers, Pour beaten eggs into a shallow bowl.

Combine bread crumbs and parsley on a plate.

Dip each cheese stick in egg, then crumbs again.

Place on a greased or foil-lined baking sheet.

Chill for at least two hours or freeze for an hour or so (this helps them keep their shape when baked).

Bake sticks at 400 degrees for 7 to 9 minutes until cheese softens. Serve with pizza sauce for dipping. Makes four servings.