Payson Teacher Arrested For Alleged Misconduct

A Payson special education teacher has been arrested for reportedly having sexually explicit images of children.

Payson Police arrested the teacher at his home Monday morning.

It is the Roundup’s policy not to name victims or suspects in sexual crimes. We will name perpetrators of sexual crimes at the time of conviction.

Police were tipped off about the images by a monitor of a social media website Thursday, said Chief Don Engler.

Detectives received information that “inappropriate images of children” were uploaded onto a social media account. They determined a teacher in the Payson Unified School District had uploaded at least one image while on school grounds Saturday, according to a press release. Engler could not say if a school computer was used to upload the image or the teacher’s personal computer.

Police notified the school district Friday and the district was “very cooperative and supportive in the investigation.”

The district also put out a release, which also used the teacher’s name. “The Payson Unified School District wants to assure parents and the public that this incident was limited to inappropriate images on a computer and there is no evidence that any PUSD student was a victim in this situation,” according to a PUSD press release.

Gregory Wyman, superintendent, said the district sent a letter to parents who had students at the school where the teacher worked.

The district has placed the teacher on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. At that point, Wyman said, the district would move forward with appropriate disciplinary action.

Police searched the teacher’s home for additional evidence Monday. At the conclusion of that search, they arrested the teacher on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.