The Rim Country Hospice Foundation (RCHF) was incorporated in 1990 as a charitable organization offering services for those who were alone or less fortunate and in dire need of assistance as they approached the end-of-life.

The RCHF constructed and owns the “Hospice House” at 511 S. Mud Springs Road in Payson known as “the community house,” since it was designed to serve all of Payson and neighboring communities. The group wanted to have a facility it could lease to companies that provide full service for “hospice care” for the residents of Rim Country.

Supporters staged yard sales, ice cream socials and a big annual event, which generated an outpouring of donations.

The first tenant was RTA Hospice & Palliative Care, a privately held company. Now the building is leased to Hospice & Palliative Care Compassus.

The Rim Country has grown since 1990, along with the need for hospice care. The foundation continues to work with hospice patients and families through Hospice Compassus and the Arizona Long Term Care System, providing relief and reducing stress at a critical point in their life.

The work also involves working with local care centers; providing transportation for families to make last visits; equipment that may be required due to failing health, ramp structures for homes and other special wishes.

To meet those ongoing needs, the Foundation mailed out a request to residents this past November called “A Gift of Remembrance,” which drew strong support. The Rim Country Hospice Foundation is funded solely through the generosity of the community.

The board of directors are volunteers, involved in the community, coming from all walks of life professionally, and passionate about what they do for the Rim Country Hospice Foundation. Board member Marti Meyers said, “It is so important that our residents of the Rim Country live out their life as comfortable and stress free as possible.”

The Rim Country Hospice Foundation board members are Laurie Brunson, president; Linda Idoine, vice president; Terry Broce, treasurer; Tom Lumsden, secretary; Bill Broce, member; Marti Meyers, member; and Gary Sceli, member.

Donations that continue to support the foundation and Rim Country residents can be mailed to: Rim Country Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 305, Payson, AZ 85547.

