Some Quotes Are Great, But Others ...

Quite a while back I mentioned seven quotes, six of which I thought were the best I’d ever heard. I added one to those six because I thought it was the worst I’d ever heard. It had advice no one should take unless he wants someone to get rid of him just to shut him up. Hope you read them.

Then I got thinking. There had to be more really good ones — or maybe more really bad ones — so I began looking. It didn’t take long before I found a real gem. Just listen to this from Winston Churchill:

“Diplomacy is the art of telling people to go to hell in such a way that they ask for directions.”

Don’t you wish you had said that?

Almost immediately I came across dozens more from Churchill, but I’ve only included one of them, as you’ll see. On the other hand I had to wonder what Euripides was thinking of when he said this: “Youth is the best time to be rich, and the best time to be poor.”

You figure he ran out of things to say that day?

Anyway I kept on surfing the ’net and was amazed at how many things there are out there that are so true that they either leave you shaking your head in wonder or smiling from ear to ear. One thing I soon learned was that Euripides wasn’t always off the mark. Just read this one:

“Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish.”

Not bad for someone who lived 2,400 years before some of the political debates we have to live through, is it?

Another one I ran across came from — of all people! — Jerry Seinfeld. He mentioned something that told me he was thinking of a poem named, “The Road Not Taken.” It was written by Robert Frost and we had to read it in our third year of high school English. It went right over my head, but when I came across it years later its meaning finally penetrated. What Frost meant in that poem when he talked about “the road not taken” was that hesitation and worry over some decision you’ve already made is a waste of time.

The way Jerry Seinfeld put it was a lot shorter, and I think it is actually better. See what you think.

“Sometimes the road less traveled is less traveled for a reason.”

I buy into that, don’t you?

On the other hand I suspect that maybe Heraclitus Ephesus was either plastered when he said this, or was just talking to be talking: “The road uphill and the road downhill are one and the same.”

Tell me, Johnny. What the hell is that supposed to mean?

But what really caught my eye that day as I surfed the ’net was a quote attributed to Benjamin Spock who wrote the famous book on child care. A site I came to claimed he had said, “Live long and prosper.”

“Hey!” I said. “That was Mr. Spock on “Star Trek” not Benjamin Spock!”

So I looked it up and sure enough several sites verified that he had said it, but I’m still not absolutely certain of it because I can’t find any site that says where or when he said it. Maybe you know. Perhaps it’s in his famous book. If you’ve read it and it’s in there, or if you know where he said it, maybe you could come on the I’m Listening forum I run for the Roundup and tell us about it. It would be appreciated!

Well this has been fun, hasn’t it? So what do you say to just one more good one from Churchill and one where the jury is still out.

Churchill’s comment on national budgets was, “When we run out of money, we have to start thinking.”

Please tell that to Washington.

I’m still chewing on this one from Socrates:

“By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you’ll become happy; if you get a bad one, you’ll become a philosopher.”

I suspect there may just be other possibilities, don’t you?