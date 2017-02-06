Breaking News

Payson to play at Blue Ridge in 3A East Girls Basketball Tournament February 6, 2017

Payson boys to open 3A East Tournament at Winslow on Tuesday February 6, 2017

Payson Boys To Open 3a East Tournament At Winslow On Tuesday

J.T. Dolinich drives the lane against Holbrook on Friday night.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

J.T. Dolinich drives the lane against Holbrook on Friday night.

By Keith Morris

As of Monday, February 6, 2017

Advertisement

Payson’s boys basketball team lost its home finale against Holbrook 54-39 on Friday night. The Longhorns closed the regular season with a loss at Show Low on Saturday night.

photo

3A East Boys Basketball Final Standings

As the sixth-place team in the region, the Longhorns open the 3A East Tournament at No. 3 Winslow at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The winner advances to the semifinals at No. 2 Show Low at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

See Tuesday’s Roundup for more coverage of Friday’s home finale.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos