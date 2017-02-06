Payson Boys To Open 3a East Tournament At Winslow On Tuesday

Payson’s boys basketball team lost its home finale against Holbrook 54-39 on Friday night. The Longhorns closed the regular season with a loss at Show Low on Saturday night.

As the sixth-place team in the region, the Longhorns open the 3A East Tournament at No. 3 Winslow at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The winner advances to the semifinals at No. 2 Show Low at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

See Tuesday’s Roundup for more coverage of Friday’s home finale.