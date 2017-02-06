Breaking News

Payson to play at Blue Ridge in 3A East Girls Basketball Tournament February 6, 2017

Payson boys to open 3A East Tournament at Winslow on Tuesday February 6, 2017

Payson seniors (from left) Shay England, Beatrice Lewinson, Becca Carr, Sadie Sweeney and Sandra Lewinson pose for a photo before the home finale against Holbrook on Friday, Feb. 3.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

As of Monday, February 6, 2017

Payson's girls basketball team beat Show Low in Saturday's regular season finale to move up to fifth place in the 3A East standings.

As a result, the Longhorns open the region tournament at Lakeside Blue Ridge at 7 o'clock on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Longhorns dropped their home finale to Holbrook 49-28 on Friday night.

If they beat the Yellow Jackets, they would advance to the semifinals face No. 1 Holbrook at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. A loss there still gives them a chance to qualify for the state tournament by winning the third-place game in the 3A East Tournament on Friday night.

The championship game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the high seed.

See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story of Friday’s game.

3A East Girls Basketball Final Standings

