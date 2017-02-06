Pony Express Returns To Rim Country

The oldest officially sanctioned Pony Express re-enactment in the world – the Hashknife Pony Express - returns to the Rim Country Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Beginning in historic Holbrook, the horseback mail route covers more than 200 miles from the majestic Mogollon Rim through the wilderness of the Mazatzal range to the desert city of Scottsdale.

Riders will make stops in both Christopher Creek and Pine before coming into Payson. At Christopher Creek, the mail exchange is planned at Sheila’s Creekside and in Pine, the riders will visit the Pine Post Office. Times are tentatively 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The Hashknife riders arrive at Payson Post Office at 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8 for a meet and greet with the public and photo opportunities; announcing the winners of the elementary school coloring contest and Hashknife Boot Camp with activities for youngsters.

A buffet dinner at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino for the riders takes place at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. The $30 tickets may be purchased at the door or by contacting Kaprice Bechtel at the Town of Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department, 928-472-5110.

The riders leave Payson on the way to the Valley at 9 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.