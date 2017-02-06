Rose Harper Joins Forest Properties

In an effort to better serve the local real estate markets, Forest Properties, Inc. has brought on Rose Harper of Pine as vice president and associate broker. Rose joins several other vice presidents making up the executive leadership team.

In the spring of 2014, Forest Properties, Inc. changed ownership and started to expand throughout the state. Forest Properties, Inc. currently serves clients in the following counties: Apache, Navajo, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Yavapai, Maricopa, Pima, adding Pinal and Coconino in the near future.

Rose bought MVP Realty in 1990. She has served on chamber of commerce boards, the Gila County Planning and Zoning Commission, with local fire districts and continues to be active in the community. She has always promoted the importance to her agents of being a part of their community through volunteering and service.

Rose was drawn to Forest Properties because the tools, technology, multitude of features and incentives Forest Properties, Inc. provides its agents.

Since 1990, Rose has focused on creating a “family environment” with her agents and clients. She has always promoted giving and sharing in the office, mirror the Forest Properties’ guiding statement; where “We live, we thrive, we work, locally.”