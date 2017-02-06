Zane Grey’S Rim Country Years

Chapter 5 – The Exit

Anderson Lee “Babe” Haught died in February 1929 and his son Richard, still a teenager, assumed the responsibility of being the guide for Zane Grey on the author’s annual trek to Arizona. Richard proceeded to become licensed as a guide. As the hunting season approached that year Grey was especially eager to return to Arizona for his 11th season. He not only loved the hunt for bear, but the several months each year were a time to hear the stories of old-timers and sketch outlines for his novels.

This year he planned to film the bear hunt. It would make a grand movie-short for the theaters. He brought with him a full production crew and they arrived at Tonto Creek for the usual opening day Oct. 1. However, Grey discovered that unbeknown to him the state had moved the season and it would not open until Nov. 1.

He could not reasonably or financially keep the crew on, doing nothing for a month. He was paying them weekly. So he requested a special out-of-season hunting permit, but was flatly turned down.

Ironically the game warden was Richard Haught’s older brother, who explained to Grey that if they broke the rule for one they’d have to open it up for everybody.

Richard Haught’s wife Winona told me in an interview, “(Grey) got real nasty with them and he told them he wouldn’t set foot in Arizona again ... That he was through getting paraphernalia around there for his stories ... And the game warden told Richard that Zane Grey got real down-right nasty with him.”

In arguing with the state game people Grey felt insulted that his integrity had been questioned, and pointed out that he had given valued service and advertising to the state of Arizona and should be shown some appreciation. He then added that the increasing number of tourists and lumber companies were spoiling the wilderness anyway.

So it was that in spite of his love for the Rim Country, Zane Grey left vowing he would never again set foot in Arizona. And he never did, except to venture over the border at Boulder Dam and another time at the Utah border while researching later projects.

It wasn’t long before Zane Grey gave up the sport of hunting for ethical reasons. He continued to travel the world, but now in search of record fish. Deep-sea fishing had become a hobby, and he held 11 world records. Some of his trophy fish were displayed in the New York City Museum of Natural Science. The books he wrote about his fishing travels might be called the precursors of National Geographic specials. They contained his photographs and research of obscure cultures and customs, exotic plant and animal life, foreign landscapes as well as his fishing expeditions. He was even honored to have his favorite game fish, the Pacific sailfish, named after him, Istiophorus greyi. It was also appropriate that after World War II the Liberty Ship named “Zane Grey” was sunk off the coast of North Carolina to provide an artificial reef for fish.

The famous author did leave behind a memento of his bear hunting years. During one of his hunts his party orphaned two bear cubs. Grey took them back to the Haught Ranch where they were raised in a pen. Winona told me the bears were named Teddy and Topsey. One time Topsey, after she was quite grown, got out of the pen and ran into the outhouse. Richard told his sister Myrtle (Branstetter) to hold the door while he went in to get Topsey. But once he was inside his sister closed and latched the door and ran. Richard interjected, “And the bear was getting mean in there.”

He had to kick the latch off to get out. Fortunately Richard did not get hurt.

“I come out with the bear,” he said.

After Grey left Arizona, Richard Haught said of him, “He was alright. He was about five-foot-nine, and treated us all right with good pay and other things. But he was kind of hard to get acquainted with. Didn’t want to bother him then he’d be thinkin’ about sketchin’ down something. Ya better stay away from him then ....”

