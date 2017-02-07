Bring Back Tv Guide Section

Editor:
A couple of weeks have passed and the individual TV guide section was discontinued. This is not convenient.
I plan a week or more in advance for TV, groceries, dinners, activities in Payson and this requires seeing what is forthcoming.
Having the TV section, three days at a glance, then waiting until the next paper to arrive is very inconvenient.
I am one who is asking to bring back the TV guide section!
Patti Niebch
