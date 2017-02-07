County Combats Blight With Clean & Lien Ordinance

Since the Clean and Lien ordinance was adopted in 2008, Gila County has effectively used it as a tool to combat blight.

“We had an ordinance for junk, but it didn’t have teeth,” says Margie Chapman, Gila County Community Development’s code enforcement supervisor, on the impetus for putting the ordinance in place.

“I’m looking very forward to working closely with Margie and staff to clean up Gila County,” says District Two Supervisor Tim Humphrey.

The idea behind Clean and Lien is simple. In Chapman’s words, “Either they clean it, or we do.”

In practice, getting to the point where the county can legally clean up a property takes a lot of legwork and is used only as a last resort.

First, property owners are cited and given a chance to correct the issues. According to Chapman, almost all do.

“About 90 to 95 percent of property owners will clean up, and we work with people on the timeline,” she says.

If the issues are not addressed, property owners are required to appear before a hearing officer. Chapman estimates that by the end of 2017, Gila County Community Development will have cleaned up five properties using the Clean and Lien ordinance since it was adopted in 2008.

This relatively small number is indicative of both how difficult it is to legally clean up a property and how the ordinance is used only when other routes have failed. “Clean and Lien is not the first thing we think about. There are many steps and a lot of research before we get there,” says Chapman.

She explains that the process might take six months, especially if the property owner has passed away. More often than not, the complaints that Chapman deals with concern dilapidated or burned down structures that can pose a health and safety hazard to the neighboring buildings.

The “lien” in Clean and Lien refers to the lien that the county places on the property in order to recoup the cost of cleaning or clearing it. For example, Chapman explains that the average cost of demolishing and removing a dilapidated building is roughly $10,000-$15,000. The vast majority of the time, for example when the property owner is deceased, the cost of clearing the property isn’t recovered.

Chapman says that in the past, people have assumed incorrectly that she has a quota she has to meet. Instead, she says she has to focus on the most dire cases in order to stay within funding constraints.

She thinks of herself as a mediator between the public and the county. “I’m here to work with you to get this task done,” says Chapman.

Chapman takes the responsibility of potentially going through with cleaning and liening a property very seriously. “It’s not one person making the decision; it’s a group of us making a decision,” she says. “There’s a lot to it. It’s not just, ‘Take it down.’

“I think it’s a really good program. It’s one of the best things that any county could have,” says Chapman.

She notes that other counties in the state have similar ordinances and others have come to Gila County to get advice on how to implement similar programs in their area. She’s proud of the successes that Gila County has had with the program. She loves when community members thank them for the improvements they’re able to make.

“It feels like you’ve accomplished something,” says Chapman.

“It lifts up the entire area; not just the one lot or one street,” she says. “Neighbors feel more pride when friends and family visit and it helps improve property values.”