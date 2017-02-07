County Homeless Count Helps Identify Needed Services

Each January, Gila County Community Services staff and volunteers hit the streets in an effort to get an accurate count of the number of Gila County residents experiencing homelessness.

“We’re grateful to the volunteers who came out this year to help us conduct the count,” says District One Supervisor Tommie Martin. “Just having these folks out canvassing the community helps raise awareness of homelessness in Gila County.”

This year, the annual Point in Time (PIT) count took place Jan. 25-27. The countywide PIT canvass helps determine the number of residents who are unsheltered on the night of Jan. 24. The count is a crucial part of securing federal funding to help combat homelessness in Gila County.

Dorine Prine, Gila County’s Community Action Program (CAP) coordinator, says that in addition to potentially helping Gila County justify a need for funding, the count also helps get community members talking about homelessness in the area. She explains that both recruiting volunteers and having those volunteers out in the community, during the count, draws attention to the issue.

This year, the number of volunteers who came forward to help with the count far exceeded years past.

Prine thinks most people would be surprised at the prevalence of homelessness in Gila County. She is quick to point out that seeing a person panhandling doesn’t mean that they’re homeless. By the same token, if a person is homeless, they aren’t necessarily unemployed. Prine says that plenty of homeless people have jobs, but struggle with the costs of securing permanent housing, such as utility and rental deposits.

There are also many families that may have a place to stay, but not stable, permanent housing of their own. These less visible forms of homelessness, such as families who “couch surf,” can be much harder to track and don’t count as “unsheltered” by federal standards. Homeless women and children may stay in domestic violence shelters in Gila County, but there are limited options for homeless shelters in the area for single men or two-parent families.

During the PIT count, volunteers and county staff attempt to locate and count unsheltered individuals, as well as gather more information such as how long individuals have been homeless; whether or not they’ve been chronically homeless; and, whether or not they’re veterans. The volunteers and staff reach out to agencies like food banks, churches, and thrift stores in an effort to capture as many people in the count as possible.

Even with a solid volunteer base, like she had this year, Prine says that the extreme weather also skews the count. Prine and volunteers counted 22 homeless individuals during the PIT count this year. She suspects that the snow and cold temperatures drove many people to warmer climates. “It doesn’t sound like very much, but there are a lot of other factors,” says Prine.

In her role as Gila County’s CAP coordinator, Prine tries to reach people and provide assistance that can help prevent them from becoming homeless. “We will do whatever we can to help keep people housed,” says Prine.

CAP can provide financial assistance to help prevent eviction, keep utilities on and move forward with greater self-sufficiency.

For more information on CAP or other resources, call Dorine Prine at 928-474-7192.