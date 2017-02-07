Get Your Dog Rabies Shots, Boosters

In an effort to advance public health, Gila County Health & Emergency Management is urging residents to vaccinate their dogs against rabies. The $7-$25 rabies shot is key to protecting much-loved pets, by shielding against exposure to a viral disease that is 100 percent fatal to pets and humans without treatment.

“In rural areas such as Gila County, domestic animals are at a far greater risk of contracting rabies — even if they are confined to private yard areas,” says District Three Supervisor Woody Cline.

Raccoons, skunks, bats, coyotes, javelina, and other wild animals carrying rabies can bite and infect pets. These pets can then bring the disease to the home and put children and other family members at risk.

In addition to protecting dogs and residents, maintaining current rabies vaccinations is the law. Arizona law further calls for the quarantine of any dog found to exhibit rabies symptoms.

With 53,000 residents in Gila County, the number of canine pets is estimated at 12,000. Thousands of these animals go unvaccinated, risking grave illness or even death.

“It’s heartbreaking for owners to have to euthanize pets because of rabies,” said John Castaneda, manager of Gila County Animal Control.

“The virus is 100 percent preventable with required vaccinations.”

While vaccinated dogs can receive a low-cost booster and be confined to the home, any unvaccinated dog must be held for 120 days at an approved veterinarian or animal shelter — at the expense of the owner. With shots and fees, this can total $1,200 or more.

Dogs must receive their first rabies vaccine no later than three months after birth (four months if miniature). A second rabies shot must be given within one year of the first vaccine, with additional booster shots every one or three years thereafter, depending on the vaccine used. Owners who fail to get their pets vaccinated or keep vaccinations up-to-date may be fined up to $2,000.

Rabies vaccinations can be obtained at any licensed veterinarian or through one of the county’s low-cost rabies clinics. For more information about rabies or a schedule of upcoming clinics, call Gila County Animal Care & Control at 928-474-1210.

About Gila County Health & Emergency Management

Gila County Health & Emergency Management works to maximize public health and safety, protect communities, and improve the lives and livelihood of residents. Its five departments (including Animal Care & Control) deliver more than 20 specialized programs and services that support nearly every school, public health agency, hospital, and humane society, as well as thousands of individuals every year. For more information, visit www.readygila.com.