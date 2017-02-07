Hashknife Pony Express Rides Into Payson Wednesday

During the day, Justin Deaton wears a badge at the Payson Police Department. He’s often the first through the door during drug searches and the sniper on SWAT missions.

But once a year, Deaton wears a very different hat as a rider with the Hashknife Pony Express, the longest Pony Express route still sanctioned by the U.S. Postal Service and the only one left in the world.

Deaton trades in his cruiser for a saddle on his American quarter horse Korey for the three-day journey as he and 30 riders travel 200 miles from Holbrook to Scottsdale to deliver the mail.

As the men ride into each town along the route, including Payson’s Post Office Feb. 8, it is the look on the children’s faces that gets the riders every time.

For many, it is their first time seeing a cowboy on horseback and their first time petting a horse, Deaton said.

Preserving this western heritage, which is dying out, is one reason the riders return year after year. Delivering the mail by horseback is an American tradition established in 1860 and one the Hashknife revives every year as they ride, rain or shine, across Arizona.

For Deaton, who grew up in Rim Country on a farm and owns several acres today where he is raising his three daughters, rodeo is a way of life.

Deaton roped for many years, his wife was a Pro Rodeo queen and his daughters run barrels today.

“As cliché as it sounds, it is a way of life — we have always done it,” he said.

As a child, Deaton always had a rope in his hand and was either roping the bar stools or the sofa.

After graduating from high school, Deaton moved to Flagstaff and continued to rope.

When he decided to return home to raise his family, he got a job at the Payson Police Department, following in his grandfather’s shoes, who worked 27 years with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, mostly as a plain clothes narcotics detective.

For several years, his friend Travis Chavez approached him to ride with the Hashknife.

Deaton turned him down, thinking it was just a bunch of guys pretending to deliver the mail.

He learned the postmaster actually swears in the men as lawful mail messengers at the Holbrook Post Office. The Navajo County Hashknife Sheriff’s Posse, a volunteer search and rescue team, started the tradition in 1958 when they delivered an invitation to Governor Paul Fannin for the Hashknife Stampede Rodeo.

Today, the riders deliver around 20,000 pieces of mail, hand-stamping each letter with the “Via Pony Express” brand.

“What sold me is the western heritage,” he said. “That is what they are persevering.”

This year will make Deaton’s fifth year with the Hashknife. For most of the riders, they return year after year.

This is Deaton’s second year as the swing boss, meaning he is responsible for organizing all of the events in Payson. That includes visiting each elementary school, setting up the dinner at the casino, collecting donations and getting the permits.

“It is a logistical nightmare,” he said.

The riders leave with the mail officially on Feb. 8 from Holbrook, riding some 100 miles to Payson. Deaton said this first part of the ride is some of the best.

The shoulder is wide and the dirt is powdery, like that on a racetrack. As they come off the Mogollon Rim, the men encounter some of the more dangerous sections of road, crossing narrow bridges, which are often icy this time of year.

The mail is delivered via a relay system in a small canvas rucksack. The mail is rotated through the sacks so each piece of mail is carried by a rider. The length of each relay section varies, but riders typically ride five to seven miles a day, Deaton said.

To protect the horse’s hooves, many of them are outfitted with rubber shoes. A veterinarian also travels with them and the health of the horses is always the top priority.

The riders are escorted the entire way by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office or Holbrook Police and they keep a large truck next to the riders as they go down the highway to protect them from motorists getting too close.

One of the highlights of riding with the Hashknife was delivering the game picks for the 2008 Super Bowl. Deaton and Joe and Travis Chavez rode through a crowd of some 100,000 people to deliver the picks to the ESPA stage in the University of Phoenix stadium parking lot.

This year, the ride will end at the Museum of the West in Scottsdale where a crowd of 2,000 is usually waiting.

Deaton said it is neat to watch the riders interact with the crowds along the route as they each take the time to explain why they are riding and to let children pet the horses and take pictures on them.

If you would like to have a letter sent via Pony Express, drop it off at the Payson Post Office in the large drum marked Hashknife.

There are official Pony Express envelopes for $1 and postcards.

The Hashknife will ride into the Payson Post Office Feb. 8 at 4:45 p.m.

They will host a dinner at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino starting at 6 p.m. with a social hour with the riders. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and dancing kicks off at 8 p.m. The dinner is open to the public. Tickets are $30 and available at Bob’s Western Wear and at the door.

All of the money goes toward supporting the ride.

Contact the reporter at

abechman@payson.com