More Lies And Rubbish From The Politicians

Rubbish.

Bipartisan rubbish.

Or rather serial partisan rubbish.

First one party lies to us — then the other — the labels are interchangeable.

So President Obama said everyone could keep their health plan, keep their doctors, pay less, get more.

And Republicans spent eight years pouncing on the Democrats partisan oversell of Obamacare. Make no mistake, the Affordable Care Act did provide lifesaving coverage to 20-30 million people and required insurance plans to cover pre-existing conditions. However, it also resulted in significant disruptions of the health insurance marketplace. Many people found themselves with few choices of health plans and ruinous monthly premiums if they didn’t get a subsidy.

So now the Republicans say they’ll “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act.

President Trump tweets he’ll provide “insurance for everybody.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey urges Congress to continue to cover everyone (more or less). But he also urges a repeal of the individual mandate that gave healthy people an incentive to buy insurance. Furthermore, he suggests we should repeal the taxes on high-income earners and certain medical goods and services that paid for the subsidies so essential to having cut the number of people without insurance in half.

Rubbish.

Serial partisan rubbish.

We’re so sick of lies and manipulations.

Ironically, voters turned to a political outsider like Donald Trump because he sounded like a straight-shooter — not tangled in the coils of politics-as-usual. His support grew in large measure out of frustration with politicians who mouth deliberate contradictions with crocodile smiles.

So let’s be clear.

Point one: You can’t have an affordable medical insurance plan if only sick people sign up. Insurance works because most people don’t need it — so they subsidize the people who do because they want to have coverage available if they get sick. Imagine how much your car insurance would cost if you didn’t sign up until after you had an accident.

Point two: When we’re paying three to seven times as much per person as any other industrialized country for medical care, hardly anyone can afford insurance. Even people with employers who cover half the cost can barely afford insurance anymore. Millions of small-business owners and the working poor can’t afford insurance without the subsidies — however you want to fund them.

We need universal coverage at an affordable cost — whether it’s through a regulated health insurance marketplace or a government-provided benefit like Medicare.

But instead of creating such a system, the Democrats rammed through their own health care reforms with no support at all from the Republicans — packaged with glowing predictions that turned out to be lies and manipulations.

Now the Republicans want to ram through their own “replacement” on precisely the same basis — without a hint of compromise all wrapped up in a tissue of lies.

Here’s the truth: If you deny 20 million people affordable medical insurance, you’ll foster 9,000 premature deaths each and every year, according to a wealth of studies and projections. You’ll also burden the economy with illness and pay far more in emergency room costs while still letting those people die.

Here’s another hard truth: We already squander nearly 20 percent of our gross national product on medical care, but leave millions uncovered. We pay far more per-person than any other country in the world, but have more illness, worse public health and shorter lives than people in most other advanced, industrialized countries.

Our medical system is a disgrace and a scandal. We’ll only fix it with a realistic, bipartisan solution, which will survive beyond the next election.

Anything else the politicians tell is you rubbish.

Serial, partisan rubbish.