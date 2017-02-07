Not A Christian Nation

Editor:

The United States is not and has never been a Christian nation.

Let me first point out that the Founding Fathers were secularists. Some of them were Christians, but they believed in keeping all religion out of politics.

I want to move on to this “Teaching the biblical account of the creation in schools is not allowed, but teaching the theory of evolution as proven science is encouraged and promoted.” Evolution is a fact. We know that it happens. Evolution by natural selection is a theory on how it happens.

People misinterpret what a theory means. General theory and scientific theory mean two different things. General theory is a guess, or something that is not known for sure. Scientific theory, however, is an explanation of something that has been tested repeatedly through observation and experiment.

I’m not opposed to teaching Christianity in schools. But it would have to be in a religions class — one that teaches you about all the thousands of religions there are and have been. All of which have not shown a shed of evidence of being correct.

Also, you talk about morals. Have you read the Bible in its entirety? I don’t understand how you are able to say we should apply some of those horrific morals to modern society.

Andrew Staszak