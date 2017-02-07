Nuts – The Surprising Answer For Health Help

The two German officers stood outside the command post of the U.S. Army in the city of Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge, waiting for a message of surrender from Brigadier General Anthony C. McAuliffe.

It seemed a no-brainer because the Germans had the town surrounded.

But the one-word, typed answer surprised them.

“NUTS.”

What most people don’t know, General McAuliffe was giving the Germans valuable nutritional advice.

A study by the Imperial College London and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology show eating a handful of nuts a day reduces heart disease and cancer. This handful of nuts also seems to reduce the risk for diabetes, respiratory disease and even obesity.

Just like the Germans, I’m sure you’re confused by that answer.

What many don’t know, nuts are high in fiber, magnesium and polyunsaturated fats — all things that can reduce cholesterol levels and cut the risk for heart disease.

Other nuts, such as walnuts and pecans, contain high levels of antioxidants that fight off oxidative stress, a cause of cancer.

So how do nuts address obesity?

The protein and fiber in nuts give the feeling of fullness and satisfaction, blunting the urge to overeat.

Now, exactly what nuts to eat and in what form is as complicated as whether the Germans should have bypassed Bastogne.

The Germans ended up bombing the city at night, (a very ineffective strategy without sophisticated guidance systems) and laying siege — fatally delaying their offensive.

Health nuts would say eating roasted nuts is a waste of time — only raw nuts will do. Studies, however, prove that many raw nuts contain bacteria and substances that can cause harm.

Nuts, most often the seed of a plant, have a natural, anti-germinating chemical called phytic acid. The chemical ensures the seed won’t germinate until the conditions are right — but phytic acid isn’t so good for humans. It keeps the body from taking up nutrients from the nuts such as calcium, iron, magnesium and zinc.

Fortunately, soaking or drying the nuts removes the phytic acid, but won’t get rid of the bacteria. Unfortunately, nuts can pick up salmonella from the fields.

In the early 2000s a couple of dozen people got food poisoning from the salmonella on almonds.

California, a very nutty state that produces 80 percent of the world’s almonds, requires either pasteurization or chemical fumigation of the crop.

This has the health food nuts up in arms.

However, roasting also has its side effects.

The heat of roasting nuts causes a chemical called acrylamides.

Acrylamides in lab studies on animals have been shown to have carcinogenic or cancer-causing effects.

Jeeze.

Complicated.

Like launching an offense through the Ardennes — or understanding good old American slang.

Let’s just say, a quarter cup of nuts a day will keep the doctor away.

And when you’ve got the U.S. Army surrounded — they’ve got you just where they want you.

Breakdown of the benefits

of different nuts:

http://healthyeating.sfgate.com/nuts-eat-nutrition-1812.html

• Lowest calorie nuts – 160 calories per ounce: Almonds, cashews, pine nuts and pistachios

• Highest calorie nuts – 204 calories per ounce: Macadamia

• Lowest fat nuts – 13 grams per ounce: Cashews and pistachios

• Highest fat nuts – 21 grams per ounce: Macadamia

• Highest fiber nuts – 3.5 grams per ounce: Almonds

• Highest calcium and Vitamin E nuts: Almonds

• Highest folic acid nuts: Peanuts (which are actually legumes like beans and peas)

• Highest magnesium, iron and zinc nuts: Cashews

• Highest potassium and Vitamin B-6 nuts: Pistachios

• Highest amount of selenium nuts: Brazil nuts

• Highest amount of anti-oxidants nuts: Walnuts – following closely behind – Brazil nuts, pistachios and pecans

• Highest amounts of Omega-3 fatty acids nuts: Walnuts

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com