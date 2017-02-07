Payson Boys Basketball Team Heading To Winslow

Payson’s boys basketball team heads to Winslow for an opening round 3A East Tournament game at 7 o’clock tonight.

The Longhorns wound up as the No. 6 seed for the tournament. The Bulldogs wound up No. 3 after tying Show Low for second place in the region with a 7-3 record. Show Low won the tie-breaker to earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye thanks to a slightly better winning percentage in the conference.

Winslow enters the game 13-5 overall.

The Longhorns enter at 2-14 and on an eight-game losing streak.

They dropped their regular season finale at Show Low on Saturday night by a 44-25 score, finishing 1-9 in the 3A East.

Payson’s last win was a 51-50 triumph at Snowflake on Jan. 6.

Among those eight straight losses for Payson were two against Holbrook. The Roadrunners spoiled senior night for the Longhorns with a 54-39 win in Wilson Dome on Friday night.

Although the crowd didn’t even half fill the dome, the estimated 350 fans on hand sounded like many more. Holbrook travels well and the noise level whenever the Roadrunners made a basket or a defensive play rivaled that of the home crowd.

Payson recognized its seniors in a pregame ceremony.

One of them, J.T. Dolinich, started at point guard in place of junior Julian Parker, who rode the bench in street clothes.

And the crowd screamed in delight when he drove the lane for a layup to put the Longhorns ahead 6-5 midway through the opening quarter.

But a trio of three-point baskets helped the visitors end the quarter up 15-10.

Undaunted, Payson opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run to go ahead 19-17. Senior Ryan Ricke’s layup and free throw to complete a three-point play opened the scoring in the second quarter.

The home crowd unleashed a deafening roar when senior Korben White scored from inside to put Payson up 21-19.

But Holbrook hit a trey to take a 22-21 lead it wouldn’t relinquish with 2:00 showing on the second-quarter clock.

Payson stayed close until midway through the third quarter when the visitors went on a 12-7 run to expand a 27-25 lead to 39-32 with eight minutes remaining.

However, the home crowd screamed with delight when Ricke stole a pass at midcourt and slammed down a dunk to cut the deficit to 41-35 with 5:53 left.

But Holbrook outscored Payson 13-4 from there to win by 15.

Holbrook won despite playing its fifth game in five days thanks earlier postponements because of the weather.

The winner of tonight’s game advances to the semifinals at Show Low at 7 p.m. on Thursday.