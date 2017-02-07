Payson Council Contemplates Sales Tax Increase

Payson faces a massive bill due to rising police and fire pension costs, worn out facilities and a laundry list of projects, but has no money to fund the new costs.

So the Payson Town Council is thinking of ways to raise capital — including a big jump in the sales tax, according to the discussion at a recent council retreat.

“I know people don’t like taxes, but if we want certain services we have to raise taxes,” said LaRon Garrett, town manager.

Town staff say the recession squeezed all the cuts out of the town budget, leaving the town operating on a shoestring. The town’s General Fund Budget totals about $13 million — or about $900 per resident.

Raising the town’s sales tax 1 cent was a popular idea among the councilors.

Currently, the town collects 2.12 percent on retail sales. If the town increased the sales tax 1 percent to 3.12 percent, it would bring in an estimated additional $3 million annually — enough to solve most the town’s budget woes.

The town’s required contribution to the state Public Safety Personnel Retirement System represents one major source of the problem.

Next fiscal year, the town must pay an additional $500,000 into the PSPRS, money it didn’t plan to spend.

Hope Cribb, acting CFO, said she has no idea how the town will come up with that money.

Garrett said cities and towns across the state are scrambling to cover similar bills. Some cities, like Phoenix, are reportedly cutting costs 10 percent across the board, while other towns, like Prescott, are considering sales tax increases.

Garrett said the PSPRS is underfunded due to inadequate returns on investments.

Payson’s unfunded PSPRS liability is estimated at $17.5 million. Prescott’s is more than $81 million.

At a recent meeting, City of Prescott officials agreed to hold a special election Aug. 29 for a ballot measure to hike the sales tax.

Garrett said the Payson council doesn’t have to get voter approval to boost the sales tax. However, most agree that is not a wise decision politically.

So the council may leave the decision up to the voters during an August special election, Garrett said.

Hector Figueroa, town attorney, said the council should be “very clear” with residents on how it plans to use money raised through a sales tax increase. He suggested the council hold work-study sessions to get ideas from the voters on what projects to fund.

Garrett agreed.

New Councilor Janell Sterner said she wants to make sure any money raised through a sales tax increase actually goes toward certain projects. Sterner, a preschool teacher, said when voters approved Prop. 123 last year many thought the money would go to teachers. While most teachers saw a pay bump, many districts used the money for other purposes.

Currently, Payson’s 2.12 sales tax puts it in the middle of the pack when it comes to what cities and towns assess in local sales tax.

Many smaller communities have a higher sales tax, including Bisbee and Jerome, which both have a 3.5 percent sales tax. Cave Creek, Sedona and Cottonwood all have 3 percent sales tax rates.

Garrett said it would not be “out of line” for Payson to go up to 3.12 percent.

Councilor Rick Croy said the money raised from an increase could go toward a lot of other items besides the PSPRS.

The event center could be covered with the additional money collected, work on Main Street and the American Gulch could begin and the town could repair aging facilities, such as town hall and the ramadas at Rumsey Park.

The town plans to hold a work-study session to discuss the PSPRS at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21 at town hall. The public is welcome to attend.

Mayor Craig Swartwood said he is open to looking at all community fees, including shutting the Rumsey pool for a few years.

The pool last year brought in $22,000, but cost the town $80,000 to operate and it was only open for two months.

“There are no sacred cows,” Swartwood said of cutting costs.

Contact the reporter

at abechman@payson.com