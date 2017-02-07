Payson Ffa Chicken Business

A National FFA grant from the California Certified Organic Farmers will launch Faith Rutherford into the organic fryer business.

Rutherford plans on raising 100 chickens to sell in the late spring.

“Her plan is to raise them using organic feed and processing them to be sold to individuals in the community,” said David Rutherford, her father and agricultural instructor for Payson High School.

Rutherford’s children have enthusiastically followed in the agriculturally talented footsteps of their father.

Faith’s sister Victoria raised a Grand Champion rooster for the 2016 Northern Gila County Fair.

Now Faith will raise her organic fryers under her father’s guidance.