Payson Girls Close With Win At Show Low

A 49-31 girls basketball win at Show Low in the regular season finale on Saturday lifted Payson out of the 3A East cellar.

And gives the Longhorns hope they may just be able to make some noise in this week’s 3A East Tournament.

Payson plays at Lakeside Blue Ridge in the opening round of the tournament at 7 o’clock tonight.

A win sends the Horns into the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday at No. 1 Holbrook. A loss in that game leaves Payson with a chance to qualify for the state tournament with a win in the third-place game on Friday at 7 p.m.

Show Low plays at No. 3 Snowflake in tonight’s other opening round game. The winner takes on No. 2 Winslow on Thursday, with the loser moving on to the third-place game.

Saturday’s victory snapped a five-game Payson losing streak and left the Longhorns in a three-way tie for fourth place in the region at 2-8 with Blue Ridge and Show Low. Blue Ridge earned the No. 4 seed, Payson the No. 5 seed and Show Low the No. 6 seed based on conference records. Blue Ridge wound up 3-9, Payson 3-12 and Show Low 2-11.

Payson lost its home finale against Holbrook 49-28 on Friday.

Seniors Becca Carr, Shay England, Beatrice Lewinson, Sandra Lewinson and Sadie Sweeney all took their turn in the spotlight with their families on the court before tipoff.