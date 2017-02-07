Phs Drama Performs Well At The Northern Regional Festival For Theatre

Payson High School thespians performed their hearts out at the Northern Arizona Regional Festival for Theatre achieving superior and excellent marks in their events on Jan. 28.

This year, Valley Vista High School in Phoenix hosted the events.

“Sponsor Jackie Ryan-Rojas and her Thespian Troupe did a great job hosting this event,” said Kathy Siler, PHS drama instructor. “It was their first time hosting NAFT.”

Siler said each festival has events in one-act plays and individual events in performance and theater tech.

The individual events include, acting — monologues, duo and group. Musical theater events are solo, duo and group.

For technical theater, students may enter events for scene design, light design, sound design, costume design, makeup design and stage management.

“Each performance event has three judges. Each technical event has two judges,” said Siler. “Judges are experienced theater instructors from various high schools and colleges. Some are retired theater professionals who give their time for this wonderful high school event.”

Payson is in the Northern District. The state has two other regions, one for central Arizona and another for southern Arizona. At the end of the year, all three districts join to have a statewide festival.

This year, the PHS thespians decided to enter four students in individual events and the one-act play, “The Draper Caper,” directed by senior Crystal Kubby.

Despite some shake ups in the cast due to academic eligibility, which forced the director and understudy to step in, “The Draper Caper,” received excellent marks. The judges especially praised the lighting and sound used in the performance.

The PHS thespians had performed “The Draper Caper” on Wednesday, Jan. 25 with the original cast.

Siler said in the individual events, Payson made history.

“Crystal Kubby earned straight superiors for a solo musical theater entry which qualified her for nationals — The International Thespian Festival in Lincoln, Neb. at the end of June,” said Siler. “Payson thespians have never qualified for nationals in IEs before; however, we qualified with a one-act play years ago for “Down is Easy,” directed by Mrs. Siler. We were not able to attend because of the cost, so the next runner-up represented Arizona in the Chapter Select Showcase of One-act Plays.”

The other students performed to great scores in their individual events including:

Tierney Phillips, who received an excellent for solo musical theater.

Christian Teague and Matthew Zalewski received a superior for their duo-acting Scene.