Protesters Take To The Street

Roughly 60 people from diverse backgrounds showed up on Feb. 2 at the Gila County offices in Payson to protest for health care, Social Security, women’s rights, education and the environment.

Political beliefs ran from Democratic to Independent with a smattering of “Reforming Republicans,” as some called themselves, thrown in.

While the protesters waved signs outside, inside the county offices leaders of the local Women’s Democratic Party Club met with Penny Pew, the Gila County representative for Paul Gosar, the congressman for the area.

Gosar himself did not have time in his schedule to meet with the Democrats, said Diane Green, co-president of the Women’s Democratic Party, but she said the group wanted him to know a few things.

“We wanted to let him know there are Democrats in Payson — (and) we don’t like his politics,” said Green.

Green said Pew’s reception of their ideas was encouraging, but Pew made it clear she wanted nothing to do with the Roundup.

“This is not open to the press,” she told a reporter.

Green said that Pew was open to the women’s concerns.

“She was very receptive and pledged to take our concerns back to our representative,” said Green.

Outside the meeting, the protesters received honks and yells of support from vehicles passing by on Highway 260.

President of the Rim Country Democrats George Schriner said it’s time to make change.

“It’s time we get out and voice our opinions,” he said.

Surrounding him, protesters carried signs that read, “Love Trumps Hate, “ACA Saves Lives,” “Secure Social Security,” “Protest is Democratic” and “Now You’ve Pissed Off Grandma.”

Schriner said the idea for the protest and suggestions for how to organize the event came from a group calling itself INDIVISIBLE (www.indivisibleguide.com).

The group is run by “former congressional staffers” who “reveal best practices for making Congress listen.”

They have two ways of getting involved: a toolkit to help people advocate in different situations and support for local groups in using the INDIVISIBLE guide.

So far, INDIVISIBLE says it has had its guide downloaded a million times and more than 4,500 groups have signed up to “resist the Trump agenda.”

“The group says, ‘If you’re against something stand up and say something,’” said Schriner.

Which is exactly what the diverse group decided it would do during the protest. Make Payson hear their frustrations and needs.

Green said this protest would hopefully be the first of many more.

“The election of Trump has disturbed and frightened many people,” she said. “It has energized people in a way we haven’t seen in a long time. We need to provide a focus for it, or it will die.”