Quit Chewing Tobacco During Through With Chew Week

Chewing tobacco contains at least 28 chemicals known to cause cancer and twice as much nicotine as cigarettes.

Join others nationwide for “Through with Chew Week” Feb. 19-25 and make the choice to quit chewing tobacco.

The Gila County Health Department will have free “quit kits” available. The kits include information about the effects of tobacco, tools to help you identify your triggers, toothpicks, candy and more things to help you quit.

Call Deeadra Ursin-Zachary at 928-474-5377 or stop by the Gila County Health Department in Payson for more information on quitting chew or other tobacco products.

The Payson office of the county health department is at the Frontier Street complex.