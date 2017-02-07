Rim Country Middle School Students At The Trump Inauguration

Nine Rim Country Middle School students witnessed the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States in January.

Student government and leadership class adviser Ginger Liddell took nine students to Washington, D.C. from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22 to wander the capital’s sights and attend the festivities. They even got an interview in with Channel 12 News that has already aired.

Rebekah Rice, Neveah Nichols, Darby MacFarlane, Krystal Nash, Faith Haught, Elly Schreur, Stone Best, Waylon Ralston and Hayze Chilson, along with Liddell and chaperone Angus MacFarlane hit the ground running when they arrived by touring Mount Vernon.

The day before the inauguration, the RCMS students went to government offices and landmarks including the Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Capitol, White House, Washington Monument, Holocaust Museum, and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

With such as booked schedule, it’s a wonder they had a moment to sit for the Channel 12 interview, but they worked it in.

Liddell said the inauguration proved a challenge.

“On the day of the inauguration, we almost didn’t make it. The lines and security checks were so long,” she said.

It took the group two hours just to clear the first perimeter.

Then they faced another daunting security line to get closer to the ceremony, but they were the lucky ones.

“The lines to go through security were a mile or so long. We had to keep walking further and further away from the Capitol. We finally found a line on the backside of Washington’s Monument,” said Liddell. “It was now 11:20 a.m. Security was very intense, they turned on my video camera to make sure it worked, they had you throw your fruit away, they checked pockets and other things to make sure that it was clear. We made it in front of a jumbotron by 11:30 in time for the event to start. There were still hundreds of thousands of people that never made it through security to watch the event.”

The rest of the trip went smoothly, despite a huge march on the capital on Saturday, Jan. 21.

“We were never exposed to the riots, only a few protesters,” said Liddell.

The last two days before the students boarded a plane for Arizona included visits to Arlington Cemetery, Jefferson Memorial, FDR Memorial, MLK Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, and the Korean Memorial.

Before boarding the plane, the students visited the National Archives Building, Natural History Museum, and American History Museum-Smithsonian and the Newseum.

Liddell said the thing that most surprised the students was the trash left over from the women’s march. “On Sunday, when we were at the Smithsonian, the people from the event just left all their signs on the ground for someone else to pick up and most of the signs were very vulgar,” said Liddell. “The kids couldn’t believe what some of the signs said. They were so disappointed in the aftermath of that event.”

Overall, however, Liddell praised the trip. “It was an amazing experience for these future leaders and we would like to thank those in the community that helped make it possible by donating to Credit for Kids and purchasing goodies from our bake sales,” she said.