Rim Country Neighbors Helped Each Other Ride Out The Snowstorm

The big winter storm that left Tonto Village and Christopher Creek cut off and in the dark for days brought out the best in the community.

Throughout the crisis, many residents went out of their way to help others who did not know how to cope with such a situation.

Of course, many residents simply packed up and left, rather than deal with the cold and dark with power out for days. If they had doggies or cats, they faced limited options, since most in Payson did not accept animals. One couple I know who live in Payson and have a doggie also could not find a room and ended up staying in their vehicle with the heater going.

Fortunately for them, the electricity was not off as long as in the Village.

Some of the residents of the Village were totally unprepared for the enormity of the storm. Fortunately, a few good Samaritans with generators welcomed those residents, many with no other source of heat once the power went out.

George and Lucy welcomed their neighbors, especially those with small children and even had some of them stay in extra bedrooms in their home.

Kendra Lewinson and Gayle Fitch also helped other families.

The Hellsgate Fire Department firefighters, like Jeff Yunkens, shoveled snow off the driveway to the fire station, Wrigley Harper, with his trusty backhoe, shoved aside a huge tree that had fallen right across the bridge on Johnson Boulevard. With the help of Chad Stluka and other residents, they managed to the bulk of the tree off to the side of the road. The bridge, however, is badly damaged.

Many people lost whole trees. For instance, our apple tree toppled over and at the Fitch home, an oak branch fell right through the bedroom window. A tree also fell on Shelby School, damaging the plumbing in the downstairs bathrooms for the kindergarten room.

Flooding posed a major problem for some of the residents. But George Karrys and Mark Styvestant filled sandbags at the fire station and helped to surround Mark’s home to keep the water out.

Many of the septic tanks around the Village also posed a problem because of water saturation. The septic overflowed in some cases. Our next door neighbor had a crack in the septic pipes and it overflowed into our backyard, spewing raw sewage into the drainage ditches.

Since the electricity was out from Friday evening until Sunday evening, many people had to throw out the contents of their refrigerators. Some stashed food in an ice chest buried in the snow piles.

How does a person get ready for such a happening? Here is a list of necessities that need to be at the ready in your home:

• Flashlights with new batteries

• A battery equipped radio

• An alternate source of heat like a wood stove or propane heater for indoors

• Matches

• Extra water to both drink, cook and flush toilets for days

Consider investing in a generator if you can afford it. I know it is a pricey item, but here in the Village, electricity can go out anytime of the year, such as trees falling on the power lines, lightning hitting a transformer, an accident can also wipe out the power. The roads could also be closed, either for an accumulation of snow or an accident.

The motto for this episode is “Be Prepared,” as the Scout saying goes.

Tonto Village is fortunate enough that Deadra Zachary has set up a website for the villagers to communicate with each other. It is called “Next Door Tonto Village.” The site will be an informative site to help the villagers know what is the latest news and keep in touch with neighbors.