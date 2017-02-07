Six Payson Wrestlers Qualify For State Tournament

Dylan Keeney had three goals this season.

Eight days after accomplishing the first, he checked the second off the list.

And Saturday night’s Division 3 Section 4 championship leaves him right where he hoped to be as he looks to reach the final goal.

The Payson High senior pinned Chino Valley’s Austin Elhert in 2:40 in Wilson Dome to cap a 4-0 day featuring four pins to win the section championship that eluded him the previous three seasons. His first three opponents didn’t last the two-minute opening period.

He had to work a little longer to claim the 126-pound title. He pinned Elhert in 2:40.

The section championship guaranteed him a top-four seed in the Division 3 state tournament, which begins Thursday at Prescott Valley Event Center. By Friday night, he hopes to be standing on top of the medal stand after coming up short of the top position his first three seasons.

Keeney led six Longhorns in qualifying for the state tournament.

First-year Payson head coach Bryan Burke would love to have more wrestlers heading to Prescott Valley, but he’s still happy with the half-dozen. That’s two more than the team qualified a year ago.

“We had 13 go in and ideally you’d like 13 to come out,” Burke said. “But there were a lot of very tough kids in our section. The fact that we got six out is great. We’ve got six who’re ready for another week of working out. These kids expect to stand on the podium.”

Including Keeney. He didn’t get a chance to wrestle for a section championship as a freshman because a concern about a skin disease around the state resulted in the cancellation of section tournaments, with the state tournament extended to more rounds.

He finished third in the section as a sophomore and second a year ago.

And that’s just where he ended up in the state tournament at 126 after placing third as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore.

At 42-3, Keeney expects to get one of the top two seeds. He thought he was destined for a rematch with Safford sophomore Byron Finch. Finch, the defending 120-pound state champ, rallied to beat him 8-6 in the championship match at the Mile High Challenge in Prescott on Jan. 3. But Finch decided to move back down to 120 for the state tournament.

“He wants to win four state championships and I guess he figured 120 was his big opportunity this year,” Keeney said. “I’m disappointed I won’t be able to redeem myself against him.”

But a state crown will wash all that away.

Even with Finch out of the picture, Keeney can’t relax. One of the biggest challengers for the title, Walden Grove junior Salvador Silva finished second in the Section 1 tournament to Canyon Del Oro’s Chad Gallego by forfeit. It’s unclear if an injury kept him from finishing the match. His status for Thursday remains unclear.

Regardless, Keeney enters his final state tournament with more confidence than ever before. Last year he qualified by losing in the section title match to Chino Valley senior Kendall Foster. He faced him again in the state championship match and lost 8-3.

“Last year because I lost to Foster in regionals after beating him before, I went in there a little scared,” Keeney said. “I knew I could beat him but I was nervous. But this year I’m feeling real confident, ready to go.”

Four Longhorns reached the section championship match. Brendan Macnab (132), Chance Elmer (145) and Chris Johnson (160) all finished second.

The top four wrestlers in each of the four section tournaments advance to the state tournament.

Also qualifying for Payson were Emerson Carr, who finished third at 170 in his first year wrestling, and Brooks Randall, who placed fourth at 138.

With its six state qualifiers, Payson finished third among 12 teams in the tournament with 136.5 points. Show Low produced 13 state qualifiers in dominating the tournament. The Cougars sent nine wrestlers into championship matches, winning six of them. They scored 261.5 points. Page finished second with 162.5 points.

Unbeaten Lakeside Blue Ridge junior Adam Henderson pinned down the tournament’s outstanding wrestler award in voting by coaches after going 3-0 with three pins in winning the 182 championship.