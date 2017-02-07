Urgent Firewise Questions

Editor:

As a former environmental health regulator and consultant, I fully support the Payson Town Council’s efforts to Firewise our community.

I’ve witnessed the devastation resulting from the Rodeo-Chediski Fire while employed in Navajo County. Most don’t realize how close the Show Low community came to being swept away by flames. That said, the council needs to proceed with care. Even the best of regulatory mandates will have profound unintended consequences.

Prior to any code adoption, the council needs to “crunch the numbers” and develop a more detailed cost analysis than reported in the Jan. 27 Payson Roundup. The guesstimate that “... it costs $3,000-3,600 to clean up one acre in Rim Country” will likely change and become more expensive once it is mandated that homeowners are required to Firewise.

It is one thing to clear brush/trees from an unoccupied lot and another to fell trees growing next to a home. The council must evaluate all associated costs — not just the landscaping but the hiring of code enforcement regulator(s) and the cost of legal actions vs. those who refuse to comply. Will the city hire on Firewise crews and put them on the payroll? What are the legalities of direct competition with private landscaping companies should the city establish their own landscaping operation? Will volunteers be insured against injury by the city? Will the city be responsible for any property damage caused by volunteers?

Landscapers and tree trimming services will no longer be going door-to-door offering their services — they will be going door-to-door under threat of enforcement. There will be money to be made and anyone who can afford a chain saw and rake will suddenly have a landscaping business.

Does the council have any plans to license Firewise landscapers? Who will be able to file a complaint that a property is not Firewise? Will a landscaper be allowed to be an aggrieved party?

Has the council developed any enforcement protocols for those who refuse to comply? How will disputed citations be adjudicated? Fines? Property liens? Does a violation notice “stick” with a property through a real estate transfer or do the new owners get cited anew?

Will our two brush pits be able to handle the increased volume and traffic? Will commercial operators be allowed to discard yard waste at the brush pits? If so, what does this do to the current access by private citizens? What is the cost of additional brush pits? Should the city mandate clean-up, will they also need to provide an affordable place to discard the yard waste?

In the Jan. 31 Payson Roundup, the point was made that going Firewise may “mean a discount in homeowner’s insurance.” The reverse effect is more likely. If Firewise protocols are mandated then insurance companies have a rationale to deny payment should a home be lost and the home did not meet Firewise standards. The city may provide a buffer time-period of three-to-five years for compliance but insurance companies may not be so generous. In addition, a homeowner not in compliance stands to lose his insurance and then suffer the consequences with his mortgage company for not insuring the home.

Will a Firewise mandate impact real estate sales if the home cannot be made Firewise and not find an insurance provider willing to take on the risk? Will homes be “grandfathered” in and not have to meet the new mandate? There are plenty of Payson homes that have literally incorporated trees into the structure. A good portion of Payson is “too far gone” in terms of a strict Firewise mandate ... or even a minimal adoption of this code.

Gary Barnes