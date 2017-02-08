Obamacare Repeal Impacts Force Slowdown

Protests, politics and fiscal realities appear to have slowed the headlong rush to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Protests throughout the country — including Payson — have brought pressure to bear on Congress to enact a replacement before scrapping the Affordable Care Act, which provides coverage to some 30 million Americans.

Moreover, President Trump who vowed to immediately repeal the ACA on his first day in office, has since said he wants to keep key elements of the reform package — including coverage of pre-existing conditions. In office, he tweeted he would provide “insurance for everybody” and lower drug prices. “It’ll be another plan. But they’ll be beautifully covered. I don’t want single-payer. What I want to do is to be able to take care of people.”

But the seemingly contradictory promises and the lack of a detailed alternative has slowed the move toward repeal and unsettled the health insurance markets. Leading Republicans in Congress are now talking about more of a piecemeal approach, spread over the next few years.

The Arizona Alliance for Healthcare Security has staged demonstrations and issued estimates that an abrupt repeal of the Affordable Care Act would cost more than 700,000 of the state’s residents their health coverage obtained through the federal exchanges. Another 1 million residents could lose coverage for pre-existing conditions.

The repeal could also cost the state about $10 billion in financial assistance from the federal government to reduce the cost of premiums. Some 2 million residents could lose coverage if the repeal also affects the expansion of the federally subsidized Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

DJ Quinlan, spokesman for the Arizona-based Alliance for Healthcare Security, said “despite six years of condemning the Affordable Care Act, the Republicans have not articulated a plan to replace it. Republicans need to remember the china-shop rule: you break it, you bought it. Some Republicans in Congress insist no one will lose coverage. OK. Let’s see the plan. Let’s see it before you repeal Obamacare.”

Medicare ‘donut hole’

Also controversial is the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s provisions that eliminated the “donut hole” prescription drug coverage gap for Medicare, which provides health care for retirees.

The taxes on high-income earners and reduced subsidies for some Medicare programs included in the ACA covered the cost of improved prescription drug coverage for seniors. Those provisions have so-far saved Medicare recipients $26 billion. That includes $460 million in savings for 94,000 Arizona retirees, according to the Doug Hart, president of the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans. The savings average about $1,000 per recipient annually.

Polls suggest that although voters are critical of the limits and costs of the Affordable Care Act policies, only about 26 percent of Arizona residents support outright repeal of the program without some alternative coverage. The polls suggest about 30 percent of Arizona residents want to see the program expanded.

The effects of a quick, outright repeal would likely fall especially heavily on rural areas of the state, including Gila County, which has one of the highest rates of the medically uninsured in the state. The Affordable Care Act cut the percentage of people without medical insurance by more than half. However, about a third of Gila County residents now rely on AHCCCS for their health care coverage.

Impact of repeal

Republicans in the House and Senate initially moved quickly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, after having voted some 60 times to repeal it during the Obama administration.

However, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office issued an analysis that a repeal of the key provisions of the Affordable Care Act without an immediate replacement could ultimately cost 32 million Americans health care coverage, including 18 million in the first year of repeal.

Most of the Republican proposals so far have included eliminating the fines for not having insurance and repeal of the new taxes on upper-income earners and medical businesses. Those taxes and fines paid for the premium subsidies for lower-income people without insurance through their workplace.

The Congressional Budget Office said repealing the insurance mandate could cause insurance premiums to double if plans still had to cover pre-existing conditions and students on their parents’ policies.

Currently, about 124,000 Arizona residents get a premium subsidy averaging $230 per month for policies they bought from the federally operated health care insurance exchange. Arizona premiums for ACA have risen dramatically this year as insurance companies have pulled out, but the subsidies still cover much of the cost for many of those insured.

Gov. Ducey’s cautions

Even Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has urged the president and Congress not to repeal the ACA without a replacement. He wants to maintain the premium subsidies and coverage for some 2 million state residents and protection for people with pre-existing conditions.

On the other hand, he supported eliminating the insurance mandate and the taxes and fees used to pay for the subsidies. He suggested new “health care sharing ministries” could cover medical costs not covered by insurance — presumably clinics similar to Payson’s Christian Clinic.

Ducey suggested giving the states more leeway to run their own programs. For instance, Arizona had proposed a cap on enrollment, work requirements, premiums, co-pays and a five-year lifetime limit for people covered by AHCCCS. The federal government, which pays about two-thirds of the cost of the program, rejected those requests.

The governor also suggested dropping required coverage of things like checkups, preventive care, maternity care, birth control, drug treatment and other things mandated by the Affordable Care Act. That would allow insurance companies to offer cheaper plans, he suggested.

Alternative proposed

Some of those suggestions were included in a health care reform bill introduced by Senators Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins, which would give states a choice of keeping, discarding or overhauling the provisions of the Affordable Care Act on their own.

The bill would repeal the health insurance mandates, intended to spread out the cost of insurance by assuring that healthy people get policies as well.

The Congressional Budget Office concluded that change would likely leave 15 million people without coverage and increase the overall cost of medical insurance by about 20 percent, since healthy people would likely opt out of the pool.

The Cassidy-Collins bill would also guarantee coverage of pre-existing condition only if people maintained coverage continuously for 12 months before enrollment, end the federal subsidies and repeal most mandated benefits.

Dr. Randall Friese, an Arizona state representative, said “a repeal of the ACA will result in a marked increase in the uninsured, causing costs to rise as uncompensated care skyrockets. Good policy demands replacement before repeal or no repeal at all.”